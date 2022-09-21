15 must-have 3D printing accessories for use with resin printers

Resin printers are becoming cheaper and more accessible. The best 3D printers like the Anycubic Photon and the Elegoo Mars are driving the cost of resin printing down like never before. However, resin printing is a lot more complicated than FDM printing, so there are a lot of different accessories you might need. Some of them will be to make your life easier, some will be to make you safer, and all of them are helpful for you to start your journey. Here are 15 of the best accessories for your resin printer.

Choosing the best accessories for 3D resin printers

To properly enjoy resin 3D printing, we must be careful and respect the tools. While there are fewer toxic resins available (even some that you can wash in a bucket of water), the fact is that in their uncured state, these photopolymer resins are more dangerous than the thermoplastic filaments used in FDM/FFF printing.

Check our roundup of the best resin for SLA/DLP 3D printers for advice on which brand to choose. The nitrile gloves are an absolute must if you want to handle resin in its liquid form or just after it has been printed. You want to be wearing safety glasses as well.

Nitrile is less irritating to the skin, and unlike latex and vinyl, far fewer people have adverse effects from wearing these. On a lighter note, the 3D printing community found the little pickle strainer for cleaning, and it's perfect. Some suggestions might not seem so critical at first glance, but they'll prove their worth quickly enough when used with a superb resin printer like the Anycubic Photon.