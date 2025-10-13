Windows 10 End of Life: The latest update options and how to protect your PC

From October 14, your Windows 10 PC will have reached end of life (EOL.) Microsoft is ending mainstream support for Windows 10 after a decade on the market, and is encouraging all users to switch to Windows 11. If you are still running Windows 10 after October 14, there are steps you must take to ensure your PC remains secure.

ALL Windows 10 users across Home, Pro, and Enterprise editions are impacted by this end-of-support date. Everyone using these editions of Windows 10 will need to take action manually to ensure their devices remain secure beyond October 14. Doing nothing will result in your PC being unsecured on the internet.

If you are unable to upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft is offering an additional year of security updates on Windows 10 for users that sign-up to its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. This program will ensure your PC remains secure with security updates for an additional year, until October 2026.

Without the ESU program, your PC will become susceptible to any potential security vulnerabilities that are discovered in the Windows OS after October 14. The ESU program is free, though there are some hoops you need to jump through to enroll. In this article, we'll keep you up to date on everything you need to know about Windows 10's end of support and how you can stay safe over the coming week as support ends.

