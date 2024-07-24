Where to buy a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and how to get one TODAY

If you want the best experience when using a Surface Pro 11, you need to grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. That accessory is reinforced with extra carbon fiber for stability and has a customizable haptic trackpad. Perhaps most importantly, for the first time ever in a Surface Keyboard, the Flex Keyboard can connect to your PC wirelessly or through a physical connection. The Flex Keyboard is not on sale, but it is in stock, which couldn't be said a few weeks ago.

Surface Pro Flex Keyboard | $349.99 at Best Buy This keyboard can be used while attached to a Surface Pro or connected to one wirelessly. It features a large haptic trackpad that can be customized and is reinforced with extra carbon fiber layers for durability. While Microsoft announced the new keyboard alongside the Surface Pro 11, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard works with the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 as well.

✅Perfect for: Those who want the best Surface Pro experience, including using a keyboard attached to your PC or connected wirelessly.

❌Avoid if: You are on a budget, since there are more affordable alternatives.

💰Price check: $349.99 at Microsoft

TIP🔍 paying for a Best Buy membership gets you a variety of perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive deals, and an extended 60-day return window. If you get a My Best Buy Total membership, you'll also get protection plans, 24/7 tech support, and VIP member support.

Shortly after Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 11, the company opened preorders for the 2-in-1 and its optional Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. But people were quick to notice that the expected shipping date of the Surface Pro 11 was much earlier than that of the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. There were some who were lucky enough to get both on launch day, but many people had to wait weeks to see the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard in stock.

Now, both Best Buy and Microsoft list the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard in stock. Best Buy even says I could pick one up today at the store closest to my parents' house (I live in the UK but my parents are in Wisconsin). Stock will vary from store to store, but there's a chance you could buy a Flex Keyboard and get it today.

Review highlights

The Surface Pro Flex keyboard can be used when physically attached to a Surface Pro or through a wireless connection. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft's latest flagship 2-in-1 earned a 5/5 in our Surface Pro 11 review. An entire section of that review focuses solely on the Flex Keyboard. Having a keyboard is technically an optional accessory for the Surface Pro 11, but I'd recommend having some form of keyboard to get the full experience. The question is if it's worth shelling out $349.99 for the Flex Keyboard or $449.99 for the Flex Keyboard with a Slim Pen.

The Surface Pro 11 is compatible with older keyboards, which are more affordable. But those keyboards do not provide the same experience as the Flex Keyboard. The Flex Keyboard works when physically connected or when detached. It's also reinforced, improving the typing experience.

Another massive change is the haptic touchpad, which uses Sensel technology. Haptic touchpads don't have moving parts, which improves longevity. They can also be adjusted, such as changing how big the right-click zone is or how much the touchpad simulates the feeling of a click.

Bowden gave the Flex Keyboard a 5/5 and called the accessory "fantastic." He added, "the short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line — only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact."

Now, you don't have to wait to pair a Flex Keyboard with the Surface Pro 11.