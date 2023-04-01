Microsoft just fixed local searches in Bing Chat

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out several improvements to Bing Chat this week.

Bing Chat now supports 20 turns per session and up to 200 per day.

Image and video search also made their way to Bing Chat this week.

Microsoft improved local search results within Bing Chat as well.

Bing Chat gains new features on a regular basis. Over the last week, Microsoft added image and video search to the chatbot (note that image and video search is different than Bing Image Creator). The tech giant also raised the limit on turns to 20 per session and 200 per day.

Search results should also be better for those looking for content that's local to their area. For example, people searching for a park or a store should now see results near their location.

Here are all of the examples of what changed that Microsoft shared this week:

20/200 Chat Turns : We increased the maximum turns in a single conversation from 15 to 20. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 150 to 200.

: We increased the maximum turns in a single conversation from 15 to 20. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 150 to 200. Image and Video Search: We integrated image and video search into Bing chat. You’ll see these results appear as answer cards below your chat answers, and you can click “See more” if you want to explore further in Bing image search. If you can’t find an image you’re looking for, try making one with Image Creator (opens in new tab) .

We integrated image and video search into Bing chat. You’ll see these results appear as answer cards below your chat answers, and you can click “See more” if you want to explore further in Bing image search. If you can’t find an image you’re looking for, try making one with Image Creator . Local Grounding: We know from your feedback that Bing chat needed better grounding for local-related queries. This week, we delivered enhancements to make Bing give better answers if you’re trying to find a park, a store, or a doctor’s office near you. Expect us to make further improvements in local grounding based on your feedback.

Microsoft also fixed some issues and address gaps in Bing Chat within the Edge Sidebar: