Google Chrome finally matches Windows accent color with an overdue theme update
Experimental Canary users only, but it's a start.
What you need to know
- Google Chrome will soon ship with a feature to match the browser's theme with Windows accent color.
- It's currently limited to users in Google Chrome's experimental Canary channel.
- Rather than installing a theme from the Chrome Web Store, you can toggle a button in the 'Customize Chrome' panel.
One aspect that many users search for in any piece of software is customization options. Something that allows the user to personalize their experience, whether in a web browser or the operating system itself, at least with color themes, even changing default fonts and customizing entire tab pages in Edge. Thankfully, we know Google Chrome users will soon be able to match the browser's theme color with their Windows accent color, thanks to a spot by Leo Varela on Reddit.
The feature is currently limited to users in Google Chrome's experimental Canary channel, indicating that Google isn't ready to ship it to broad availability yet. It could be working on more ways to improve and enhance it before the general release.
There's a new toggle in the "Customize Chrome" panel that allows the Chrome theme color to match the Windows accent color (Canary):https://t.co/prTT03Qi8c.https://t.co/NxG5TxLAcE pic.twitter.com/xU4gZfyDMiSeptember 10, 2023
Leo Varela, a credible source when it comes to Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome matters, highlighted that the 'Customize Chrome' panel will soon feature a new toggle labeled 'Follow device colors,' which, when enabled, allows the user to match Google Chrome's theme color with their Windows accent color.
Analysis: Consistency across Windows
Recently, Microsoft has been notorious for refreshing the overall look of its apps and platforms, inspired by the Fluent Design of Windows 11.
Microsoft Rewards, a program that rewards users with points for conducting searches using Bing, shopping, and completing quests on Xbox using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, got a new and modern look towards the end of last year. These refreshes aim to achieve a consistent look across Microsoft apps and services.
Right off the bat, Google Chrome ships with a wide array of theme options that users can apply to customize and personalize the browser. Alternatively, you can visit the Chrome Web Store for a broader theme selection palette. Still, this addition will be a nice touch, as you can match Google Chrome's theme color with your Windows accent color by the toggle of a button.
In other news, Leo Varela disclosed that Microsoft Edge will soon ship with a new vertical layout for its Split screen feature.
