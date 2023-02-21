Daniel Rubino jumps on TWiT to discuss Bing, Windows 11 on Macs, AI, and much more

With so much going on in the world of tech, it takes hours to catch up. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino jumped on This Week in Tech (TWiT) to chat Bing, AI, and much more.

Host Leo Laporte was joined by Rubino as well as Owen JJ Stone and Ben Parr. Here's the complete rundown of the episode, courtesy of the video's description:

Microsoft will limit Bing chat to five replies to stop the AI from getting real weird.

From Bing to Sydney.

Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom.

Introducing the AI Mirror Test, which very smart people keep failing.

There's an AI for that.

Is AI a commodity?

Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska ‘missing in action’.

White Castle collecting burger slingers' fingerprints looks like a $17B mistake.

Official: Twitter will now charge for SMS two-factor authentication.

Meta verification, only $12 a month!

The maze is in the mouse. What ails Google. And how it can turn… by Praveen Seshadri.

First Look: New Emojis in iOS 16.4.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is leaving, replaced by Neal Mohan.

Microsoft February 2023 Patch Tuesday fixes 3 exploited zero-days, 77 flaws.

OPWNAI : Cybercriminals Starting to Use ChatGPT.

Biden and Republican senators join forces in attack on Big Tech at Supreme Court.

Hyundai and Kia forced to update software on millions of vehicles because of viral TikTok challenge.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Prosecutors Raise New Concerns Over Internet Use.

BuzzFeed launches Infinity Quizzes, creating personalized stories powered by OpenAI.

Data brokers are now selling your mental health status.

