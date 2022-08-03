Everything new for Microsoft Teams from July 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out several features and capabilities for Teams over the last month.

Several Teams certified devices also came out, including the Logi Dock.

Teams now integrates better with Microsoft Forms, allowing organizations to receive more feedback.

Microsoft Teams receives several new features and options each month. While we cover the biggest ones as they're released, it's easy to lose track of everything that rolls out. Luckily, Microsoft gathers together a complete list of new features (opens in new tab) at the end of each month. Here's everything that shipped for Microsoft Teams in July 2022.

Meetings

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft replaced the Forms app within Teams with the Polls app. This should make it easier for organizations to receive feedback, especially when paired with UI improvements that also shipped last month. Users can now show or hide the polls portal page, easily view results, and have suggestions at the bottom of the side panel.

Phone and calling

Several quality of life improvements rolled out to Teams last month as well. Call recording announcements now play in the default language of users. It's now possible to hide calls from call history as well on mobile and desktop.

Here's everything else that's new:

Remove a call from your history

Call recording announcement played in your default language

Common Area Phone license enhancements

Spectralink Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) device integration with SIP Gateway

Devices

(Image credit: Logitech)

It's now possible to check out of Teams Rooms with the manage button on a Teams panel. Teams Panels can be used to extend reservations as well. Microsoft also rolled out support for all Teams-certified devices to turn cameras on or off.

The Logitech Tap IP (VR0029) and Logi Dock are now Teams certified devices. The Logitech Tap IP features a touchscreen for controlling meetings, and the Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station.

Below are all of the new features:

Check out for Microsoft Teams panels

Extend room reservations for Microsoft Teams panels

Peripherals: Camera on/off feature

Chat and collaboration

LinkedIn profiles now integrate with Teams, making it easier to connect with colleagues and coworkers. Teams users can view people's LinkedIn profiles from chats, calls, and meetings.

Microsoft also improved the Teams experience on iPads this month. The app now responds better to screen size, orientation, and display modes.

Here's everything else that's new:

LinkedIn integration

Automatic groupings available for channel posts

Enhanced user experience on iPad

Management

Just a single feature rolled out for Teams management. It's now possible to bulk remove individual policy assignments.

Security, compliance, and privacy

Teams only gained one security feature last month as well, the addition of the Teams Export API.

Teams for Education

Teams Education now integrates with Moodle Learning Management System. Microsoft also announced integrations with Canvas and Blackboard recently.

Frontline workers

Frontline workers gained a few handy features in July as well. Admins now have the option to deploy up to 500 teams with 25 users per team with a single PowerShell command.

Here are all of the new features:

Easily deploy frontline teams at scale

Device Test for virtual appointments

Virtual appointment SMS notifications for UK customers

Government

The following features rolled out to government customers with the following licenses: US Government Community Cloud (GCC), US Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High), and/or United States Department of Defense (DoD). Note that many of these features shipped to general users before making their way to government setups.