Here are the best Windows apps, according to the Microsoft Store App Awards

What you need to know

The Microsoft Store App Awards winners were just announced.

The Windows community nominated applications and then selected their favorites through online voting.

Microsoft also highlighted several Editor's Choice Awards winners from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft recently announced the best apps available through the Microsoft Store, as selected by the Windows community. After accepting nominations earlier this year, Microsoft opened voting for its awards in May 2022. The tech giant has now shared the winners of the awards, which are split into several categories.

Utility

Two apps share the top spot within the utility category, ShareX and Speedtest by Ookla. ShareX is a staple on Windows. It was one of the first apps I reviewed back when I joined Windows Central. It's received updates since then, but its focus has remained the same. ShareX lets you capture or record any area of your screen by pressing a single key.

Ookla is a popular tool for testing a PC's network connection speed.

(opens in new tab) ShareX This app allows you to easily capture or record content on your PC's screen.

(opens in new tab) Speedtest by Ookla You can check your internet speed with a click using this free tool.

File Management

This category also has two winners, Files and Rufus. We've followed the development of Files for quite some time. It's a third-party file explorer with a design that fits in well on Windows 11. The app is optimized for navigation with touch or a mouse and keyboard.

Rufus is a tool that helps users create and format bootable USB flash drives. A tool like Rufus makes it easier to install Windows 10 from USB with UEFI support.

(opens in new tab) Files You can navigate this third-party file explorer with touch or a mouse and keyboard. It features a modern design that fits in well on Windows 11.

(opens in new tab) Rufus This app allows you to create and format bootable USB drives.

Open Platform

Microsoft allowed the community to select three winners for this category, which focuses on improving Windows. Auto Dark Mode can automatically swap your PC from light mode to dark mode depending on the time of day. EarTrumpet is a volume control app that adds a flyout for controlling different apps and content on your PC. ModernFlyouts replaces the dated volume slider UI with a modern version.

(opens in new tab) Auto Dark Mode You can automatically switch between light and dark modes on Windows depending on the time of day with this app.

(opens in new tab) EarTrumpet This tool has been a fan favorite for years. It lets you control the audio of different apps and content on your PC through an advanced flyout.

(opens in new tab) ModernFlyouts You can use this app to replace the outdated volume UI on Windows with a modern version.

Microsoft Store Editor's Choice Awards

In addition to having awards selected by users, Microsoft highlighted a handful of specific apps:

You can read about all of the apps as well as the runner-ups in each category on Microsoft's blog post about the awards.