Microsoft announces EXCLUSIVE online event that will showcase its plans for OneDrive

What you need to know

Microsoft is set to hold an exclusive OneDrive event on October 3, 2023.

The online event will provide attendees with a first-hand look at the future of OneDrive.

Microsoft also intends to showcase the benefits of faster file access, organization, simpler collaboration, and more across Microsoft 365.

There'll also be a dedicated segment in the event focusing on AI advancements as far as OneDrive is concerned.

Microsoft is gearing up for an upcoming OneDrive event scheduled for October 3, 2023, at 10 AM PT. The announcement doesn't delve much into what the online event is about other than indicating that attendees will "get a first-hand look at the future of OneDrive."

The event, dubbed Microsoft OneDrive: The Future of File Management is Here, will showcase the next generation of file management across Microsoft 365. Jeff Teper, Microsoft President, Collaboration Apps & Platform, among other OneDrive product team members, will spearhead the event highlighting new enhancements and features shipping to OneDrive as well as "benefits of faster file access, better organization, simpler collaboration, and improved file security across Microsoft 365."

Attendees should also expect a dedicated segment of the event focusing on Microsoft's AI advancements and plans for the future regarding OneDrive, including new search and sharing capabilities across files in OneDrive.

Microsoft has already shared the event's information, including the Teams link and the Calendar invite.

As we wait for the exclusive event showcasing OneDrive's future, Microsoft is on the verge of implementing new changes that will limit how many photos users can store on the cloud. From October 16, 2023, photos featured in galleries and albums will be counted separately against the user's OneDrive storage quota. In essence, this means that a single photograph could essentially take up almost twice the space.