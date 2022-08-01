Microsoft Viva Goals is here to help people track their progress

What you need to know

Microsoft Viva Goals is now generally available.

Viva Goals is a management solution that integrates with Microsoft Viva.

People can use Viva Goals to track objectives and key results.

Microsoft Viva Goals is now generally available. It's a management solution that supports the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework that's popular at several large companies. In other words, it's a tool for tracking goals and progress.

Viva Goals integrates with Microsoft Viva, allowing organizations to follow the progress of people and teams within a single hub. It's built in a way that makes it easy to attach daily tasks to long-term goals.

Microsoft outlined how Viva Goals works in its Tech Community post (opens in new tab) announcing general availability:

Creating clarity: With one centralized source of truth for goal setting, monitoring progress, and assessing success across your organization, you create clarity for your team, connect daily work to outcomes and align at all levels

With one centralized source of truth for goal setting, monitoring progress, and assessing success across your organization, you create clarity for your team, connect daily work to outcomes and align at all levels Focusing teams on impact, not output: Shift focus from effort and activity to impact and outcomes, share progress across your organization with customizable dashboards that turn data into insights, and stay agile

at scale

Shift focus from effort and activity to impact and outcomes, share progress across your organization with customizable dashboards that turn data into insights, and stay agile at scale Bringing goals into the flow of everyday work: Keep goals top-of-mind by bringing data and actions into the spaces your team is already using, like Microsoft Teams, ADO, and the most popular data and project management tools.

People can share progress to keep others up to date as well. Viva Goals supports shareable links for various items.

There are two SKUs that include Viva Goals: Microsoft Viva Goals SKU and Microsoft Viva SKU. To use the Viva Goals application in Teams, one of the following licenses is required: Microsoft 365 F1, F3, E3, A3, E5, A5; Office 365 F3, E1, A1, E3, A3, E5, A5; Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, Business Premium; or Microsoft SharePoint K, Plan 1, or Plan 2 license.