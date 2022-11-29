Protect your PC! Norton Antivirus's best sale of the year ends in less than a day

Did you get a new PC over the Black Friday weekend? Or shop for some upgrades on Cyber Monday? Then save your new gear from viruses, malware, ransomware, and prying eyes with some new Norton Antivirus protection and save up to 83% off based on the plan you choose (opens in new tab). This deal is set to end in the next day, so you'll want to grab it while you can. Pick the one that fits your budget and offers you the coverage you need.

(opens in new tab) Norton Antivirus software Up to 83% off (opens in new tab) You can choose from a variety of plans, but the most basic version includes antivirus and malware protection. The cost is reduced from $60 to $10 for the first year. Add more features but still save with more expensive plans.

Through the above link you can also save on Norton 360 for gamers. This is software designed to help you boost your games, give you Cloud Backup, and protect you from things like viruses, DDoS attacks, and the dark web. We reviewed it and gave it 4 stars out of 5.

The simplest plan saves you the most, and it also gives you full protection from antivirus, malware, ransomware, and hacking attempts. It's only good for one PC, but that may be all you need. This is the plan that saves you 83% and will only cost you $9.99 for your first year (instead of $60).

Need to cover more computers? Get coverage for up to three PCs, Macs, phones, or tablets with the next plan up. It's $19.99 for the first year instead of $90, and it comes with an added VPN for a private connection.

With the maximum plan, which costs $69.99 for the first year instead of $180, you can protect every piece of gear in your family with coverage for up to 10 devices. It also includes parental controls and LifeLock that helps keep your identity safe while you're online shopping.

Only you can determine just how much protection you need, but everyone should have at least basic antivirus software keeping an eye out for corrupt files and bad email links. You just never know!