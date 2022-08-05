New Amazon Prime interface rolling out to Xbox consoles

What you need to know

Amazon Prime has a new interface that's easier to navigate and that simplifies the process for finding content.

The layout has a navigation panel along the side with tabs for various content categories.

Amazon Prime's new interface is rolling out to Xbox consoles, though it appears to be doing so gradually.

Amazon Prime has a new interface that aims to deliver a cleaner experience for the streaming service. The improved layout features a side panel with tabs for finding content, the homepage, the store, subscribing to channels, and live TV. There are also sections for watching free TV with ads through Amazon's FreeVee as well as My Stuff, which includes watchlists and playlists.

"We are redesigning the Prime Video experience to highlight our broad selection of content and to make it easier for customers to find the content they love," said Amazon.

We've known about the new Amazon Prime interface for weeks, but it's now making its way to Xbox consoles and Windows devices. It appears to be rolling out gradually. The folks over at OnMSFT spotted the new interface on their systems but I don't see it on my hardware just yet. It's worth noting that I'm in the UK, which often receives these types of updates later than the United States.

While Microsoft doesn't advertise Xbox consoles as entertainment hubs anymore, the devices have a large library of streaming services. All of the biggest apps for watching movies and TV shows are supported, and many people still use their Xbox consoles to enjoy content. The new interface within the Amazon Prime app should make it a bit easier to locate things to watch.