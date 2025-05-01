IT admins have a new update option rolling out for Windows Server 2025 in July.

Microsoft is launching a paid subscription for Windows security updates, but the cost will hit those running Windows Server 2025, not Windows 11. Hotpatching for Windows Server 2025 has been free while in preview, but when the option leaves preview in July, it will cost $1.50 per CPU core per month.

I suspect many who manage servers already know about the change coming in July and whether it will affect their organization. The problem is that this story made the rounds because some outlets used — dare I say — clickbait headlines that suggested PC owners may have to pay for Windows 11 security updates starting this summer.

But if you're an admin who manages servers and is curious about the change, I'll cover that as well.

What is hotpatching a server?

Windows Server 2025 Hotpatching: Quick Introduction - YouTube Watch On

Hotpatching is a way to update a server without having to reboot after installation. This is important because it minimizes the time servers are unprotected.

It's common for a fix to be delayed while a server waits to be rebooted. During that time between installation and the reboot, known as the "window of vulnerability," the server is left vulnerable even though a fix is available.

Hotpatching in Windows Server 2025 will reduce the number of times you need to restart servers to around four times per year. That leaves some windows of vulnerability, but far fewer than if you had to restart a server each month.

To use hotpatching in multicloud or on-premises environments, you need to use Azure Arc. With Azure Arc, you can manage an environment by projecting non-Azure or on-premises resources into Azure Resource Manager.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hotpatching for Windows Server Datacenter: Azure Edition has been around for years and will continue to be available. The upcoming July launch is for Windows Server 2025, which allows Microsoft to offer hotpatching for non-Azure servers that are connected with Azure Arc.

Microsoft's announcement post about hotpatching for Windows Server 2025 outlines how to enable it and links to several guides.

In what appears to be an effort to generate clicks, some outlets have covered the Windows Server 2025 subscription requirement while omitting key details from headlines. I've seen several social media posts and articles that only mention "Windows" when discussing the upcoming $1.50 per CPU core per month fee.

Since Windows 10 support ends in October, there will be some people who will pay for continued support. But that's entirely separate from the server news.

Windows 11 security updates are not going to cost money come July 1, 2025 or at any point this year. They'll continue to roll out as usual.

While personal computing is unaffected by this news, there's some justified pushback against pricing for hotpatching Windows Server 2025. The fact that the subscription charges per CPU core means costs could add up quickly.