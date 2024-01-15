Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's excellent 'Dev Home' app to Windows 10 users

What you need to know

Microsoft is bringing its developer focused hub app to Windows 10.

The app first debuted on Windows 11 last year, titled "Dev Home."

The app lets you streamline setting up a dev box with tools and repositories.

Last year, Microsoft launched a new app for developers on Windows 11 dubbed "Dev Home" that was built from the ground to aid in the setup and usage of a dev box for people building apps on Windows. Dev Home lets you download programming apps, tools, frameworks, and sync with repositories from the likes of Github.

When the app was announced, it was announced exclusively for Windows 11, but Microsoft has had a change of heart over the last few months, and recently announced a recommitment to delivering features for Windows 10 users too. As a result, the Dev Home app is now available for Windows 10!

Here are the highlights for what Dev Home does:

Use the centralized dashboard with customizable widgets to monitor workflows, track your dev projects, coding tasks, GitHub issues, pull requests, available SSH connections, and system CPU, GPU, Memory, and Network performance.

to monitor workflows, track your dev projects, coding tasks, GitHub issues, pull requests, available SSH connections, and system CPU, GPU, Memory, and Network performance. Use the Machine configuration tool to set up your development environment on a new device or onboard a new dev project.

tool to set up your development environment on a new device or onboard a new dev project. Use Dev Home extensions to set up widgets that display developer-specific information. Create and share your own custom-built extensions.

to set up widgets that display developer-specific information. Create and share your own custom-built extensions. Create a Dev Drive to store your project files and Git repositories.

Support for Windows 10 begins with version 0.9 of the Dev Home app, which can be downloaded from Github. The app is still in preview, so there will likely be some bugs.

Dev Home joins Microsoft Copilot and a new richer weather interface for the lock screen, both originally Windows 11 features that are being backported to Windows 10 this year. Windows 10 is still in use on over 1 billion PCs across the globe, making it the dominant version of Windows and the main reason why the company beginning to backport features to the older OS.