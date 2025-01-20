Microsoft will retroactively downgrade this part of Windows 10 next month

Any device still running Windows 10 will have the new Outlook replace the Mail & Calendar app in February.

Windows 10's days are numbered. The operating system will reach end of support on October 14th of this year, giving users less than 10 months to upgrade their systems, buy new PCs, committing to use unsupported devices, or swapping to a different platform. Microsoft has shared warnings, blog posts, and all sorts of prompts about the end of Windows 10 support. The tech giant has also done something rather strange, begin testing a new feature for Windows 10.

That's right folks, the operating system marching toward its end will receive a new feature, assuming testing goes well. Microsoft rolled out a new calendar feature within the taskbar of Windows 10 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel recently. The addition shows the weather forecast within the calendar taskbar flyout on Windows 10.

The calendar flyout on Windows 10 is already more functional than its equivalent on Windows 11, something highlighted by the fact that an app like Calendar Flyout needs to exist. Soon, the feature on Windows 10 will be even better than the flyout on Windows 11. The change was flagged up by X user phantomofearth.

Technically, Microsoft rolled out two new features to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, but I'd consider one of them a downgrade. The latest Insider build of Windows 10 includes the new Outlook. Microsoft recently stopped the Mail & Calendar app from working, making a replacement app necessary. That replacement comes in the form of the controversial new Outlook.

Earlier this month, we covered the fact that the new Outlook will be forced onto Windows 10 PCs, so we already know details about the change. An optional update on January 28, 2025 will install the new Outlook onto systems automatically. The monthly security update that will ship on February 11, 2025 will install the new Outlook onto more PCs.

I imagine people at Microsoft consider the new Outlook an upgrade, but that's not an opinion held by many outside of the company. I suspect it's not even an opinion held by everyone inside the company, but that's just speculation.

I've seen people argue that since Mail & Calendar was free, it's more acceptable for Microsoft to stop that app from working and replace it with something else. I disagree, but even if it were the case, Microsoft plans to replace the classic Outlook app with the new Outlook as well. That change just isn't happening yet. Both situations will prove frustrating for those who dislike the new Outlook.

For now, I'll focus on the new flyout feature for Windows 10 and the new Outlook rolling out to the soon-to-be-dead OS. Here's Microsoft's complete changelog for Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045.5435:

