Latest Windows 10 Release Preview build adds remote language control for IT admins, Defender improvements for Endpoint

What you need to know

Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) recently rolled out to the Release Preview channel for Insiders running Windows 10 version 21H2.

This is a non-security update.

There are a couple of new features, including remote language control for admins and Defender improvements, as well as a decent number of bug fixes.

Despite a lot of focus now shifting to the shiny new Windows 11, Microsoft continues pushing out improvements for Windows 10. The latest recently rolled out to Insiders on Windows 10 version 21H2 via the Release Preview channel; it's a non-security update, with two new features and a fairly long list of bug fixes.

Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) gives remote IT admins more control over languages, with the ability to add new languages and features to managed PCs. For easier control, language scenarios can also be governed across multiple Endpoint managers. Endpoint also picked up some extra security via Defender, which has been enhanced to better sniff out critical attacks like ransomware.

Here's a look at the complete changelog from Microsoft: