A buggy Windows 11 update falsely eats up 8.63GB of your storage but affected users need not to worry

An issue with the Windows 11 2024 Update (version 24H2) causes some PCs to incorrectly list 8.63GB of files as taking up space on a system.

What you need to know

Following the Windows 11 2024 Update, some PCs appeared to be unable to delete 8.63GB of files, even after using the Windows 11 Disk Cleanup tool.

Microsoft has since clarified that Disk Cleanup may report space available incorrectly when running Windows 11 version 24H2 (Windows 11 2024 Update).

Microsoft is working on a solution to the problem and will share more information when it becomes available.

Windows 11 users had a bit of a shock last week after upgrading PCs to the Windows 11 2024 Update (Windows 11 version 24H2). Following the installation of the latest major update to Windows, some systems showed 8.63GB of files that could not be deleted. Running the Windows Disk Cleanup application left the files untouched, or so it seemed. Now, we have confirmation from Microsoft that an issue can cause Windows 11 to show an incorrect amount of storage space that can be freed.

"After using the Windows Disk Cleanup application, it may display an incorrect amount of disk space that can be freed up in the 'Windows Update Cleanup' category," states a Microsoft support page.

"Please note this is a reporting error. When 'Windows Update Cleanup' is selected and Disk Cleanup is run for the first time, some or all files in that category (for example, 15 GB) are cleaned up correctly and the related disk space is freed as expected. However, after this initial run, the tool may inaccurately report an amount of space still available for cleanup (for example, 88 GB) in the 'Windows Update Cleanup' category. This inaccurate amount of disk space is reported even though the space was already freed in the initial run."

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

What's next for the Windows 11 storage issue?

PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2 may incorrectly show 8.63GB of files that look like they can be deleted but that cannot be removed. (Image credit: Future)

Now that Microsoft has confirmed the issue causing the Windows 11 storage bug, the tech giant will get to work on a solution. Microsoft promises more information when a resolution is available. How long that process will take can vary, since some fixes roll out quickly while others require more time to fine tune.

Windows 11 version 24H2 has several known issues. Microsoft lists all of them on a support page:

Safe Exam Browser application might fail to open

Devices running version 3.7 or lower versions of this application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2.

Devices running version 3.7 or lower versions of this application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2. Some devices using Easy Anti-Cheat stop responding and receive a blue screen

Older driver versions of the Easy Anti-Cheat application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2

Older driver versions of the Easy Anti-Cheat application are incompatible with Windows 11, version 24H2 Fingerprint sensors might experience problems after a device is locked

Several device models are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating device firmware might resolve the issue.

Several device models are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating device firmware might resolve the issue. Wallpaper customization applications might not work as expected

Multiple applications are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating applications might resolve the issue.

Multiple applications are affected. A compatibility hold is in place. Updating applications might resolve the issue. Disk Cleanup might incorrectly report space available for cleanup

Despite cleaning up files, the application might display an incorrect estimate of space still available for cleanup

Despite cleaning up files, the application might display an incorrect estimate of space still available for cleanup Compatibility issues with Intel Smart Sound Technology drivers

Windows 11, version 24H2 devices with the affected Intel SST driver might receive an error with a blue screen.

Windows 11, version 24H2 devices with the affected Intel SST driver might receive an error with a blue screen. Asphalt 8 might periodically stop responding

Devices running Asphalt 8 might see an exception and compatibility hold has been applied to safeguard update experience.