A tech enthusiast nostalgically brings Microsoft's retro GUI look and finish from the 90s to its "AI OS" — an early Windows 11 Halloween costume?

A tech enthusiast brings Microsoft's retro GUI to Windows 11.

The user achieved this feat using third-party tools, including WindowBlinds, Retrobar, and Winaero Tweaker.

Windows 10 is slated to hit its end-of-support a little under one year, though Windows 11's market share is growing steadily.

As you might already know, Microsoft is slated to cut support for Windows 10 in under one year on October 14, 2025. And despite its imminent death, Windows 10 continues to dominate the market share with 62.79%. However, Windows 11's market share has steadily grown from September's 23.64% to the current 33.37%.

Despite Microsoft's big AI push in Windows 11, it has struggled to drive interest and growth as many users are seemingly hell-bent on sticking to Windows 10. Part of their reservations about upgrading can be attributed to Microsoft's stringent system requirements for its latest operating system, its flawed design elements, and more.

Be it as it may, an avid tech enthusiast recently shared a nostalgic project of Windows 11 rocking a retro 90s look on Reddit's r/windows 98 subreddit. Awirstam's classic project is Windows 11 with Microsoft's classic graphical user interface (GUI).

The avid tech enthusiast adds a retro look to Windows 11's user interface, consistent across Steam, Discord, and Telegram. According to Awirstam, the retro look of Microsoft's latest operating system was achieved using a set of third-party apps, including WindowBlinds, Retrobar, and Winaero Tweaker.

As always, it's worth noting that using third-party tools to alter Windows 11's architecture could potentially harm or render your device unusable, so exercise caution. However, it's possible to replicate Awirstam's project on your PC to add a classic finish to Windows 11.

Windows 11 is gaining traction

Surface Go 4 with Windows 11 (Image credit: Windows Central / Zac Bowden)

According to a recent report by IDC, the growing shipment of AI PCs isn't driven by the AI capabilities in these devices but by the consumer's dire need to upgrade to Windows 11 and purchase future-proof devices.

Microsoft is seemingly turning a deaf ear to concerns expressed by users over Windows 10's imminent death. A public interest group filed a petition last year requesting Microsoft to reconsider its decision to extend Windows 10's lifeline. The group further cited the tech giant's sustainability goals and claimed that the move would hurt its progress as it would lead to "the single biggest jump in junked computers ever."

