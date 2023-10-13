Celebrate the Windows Insider Program's anniversary with these wallpapers from Microsoft
In celebration of 9 years of the Windows Insider program, Microsoft has released some new wallpapers.
What you need to know
- Microsoft shared two new wallpapers to celebrate the 9th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program.
- There is a Dark theme version and Light theme version of the wallpaper.
- All Insiders will receive a 9-year anniversary badge in Feedback Hub as well.
Microsoft released two new official wallpapers to celebrate 9 years of the Windows Insider Program. You can grab the dark or light version from their blog post. The images are shown above and below, but you can snag their full-resolution version from Microsoft (direct link to light theme version, direct link to dark theme version)
The tech giant also announced several changes and updates being pushed out to insiders in this blog post such as updating the Copilot logo on the taskbar.
In a separate blog post that can be found here, Microsoft explains their thoughts behind these new wallpapers. This post also has links to download the wallpapers.
As an added bonus, all Insiders will receive the above 9-year anniversary badge in Feedback Hub. The Windows Insider program is a great way to include the most avid Windows consumers in the development process and take their feedback to improve the final product.
If you're interested in getting involved in the Insider program, you can check out our article on how to become a Windows Insider.
