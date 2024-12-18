Final Windows 11 Dev Channel build of 2024 adds support for live captions and real-time translation to Intel and AMD Copilot+ PCs
Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel or AMD processors can now test live captions and real-time translation
Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel have one last build to install in 2024. Windows 11 Build 26120.2705 adds support for real-time translation and live captions to AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs. The update also improves real-time translation for Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors.
Until recently, all Copilot+ PCs were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors but there are now Copilot+ PCs with Intel or AMD chips inside. Now, those with Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel or AMD chips can test more features by installing the latest Windows 11 Dev Channel build.
Microsoft started rolling out Copilot+ PC features recently to Insiders with AMD or Intel PCs. Windows Recall, Click To Do, and several other Copilot+ PC features entered testing earlier this month. Insiders in the Dev Channel with select PCs can now try real-time translation and live captions as well.
Below are Microsoft's details about the new features available in Windows 11 Build 26120.2705.
Windows 11 Build 26120.2705: New experiences for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs
Please install all the latest driver updates available from Windows Update to ensure the following experience work correctly on your AMD or Intel®-powered Copilot+ PC. To ensure you have the latest drivers for your Copilot+ PC, make sure the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle is on under Settings > Windows Update. Just click the “Check for updates” button and install any new drivers that Windows Update delivers to you.
If you’d like to test the latest driver versions available directly from our partners before they get to Windows Update, you can download them directly here:
- Latest AMD graphics driver for Ryzen chipset.
- Latest Intel NPU driver for the Intel Core Ultra 200V Series processor.
Live captions and real-time translation
We are enhancing communication on AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs with live captions and real-time translation. We’re beginning to roll out the ability in live captions to translate more than 44 languages into English, including speakers in real-time video calls, recordings and streamed content. Real-time translation is rolling out AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs with English as the primary language in use. Be sure to check the known issues for real-time translation in live captions documented below in this blog post.
Windows 11 Build 26120.2705: Changes and Improvements
Live Captions
- On Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, we’re beginning to roll out the ability to do real-time translation to Chinese (Simplified). Supported languages include Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech Danish, German, Greek English Spanish, English, Estonian, Finnish, France, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovene, and Swedish.
