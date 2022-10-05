First 'Windows 11 version 22H2' feature drop heads to Insider Release Preview channel ahead of rollout

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22621.608 is rolling out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

It features the contents of the first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2.

These features include tabs in File Explorer, suggested actions, and more.

The first feature drop is expected to begin rolling out in October.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, which includes all the features Microsoft intends to roll out next month as part of its first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2. The build in question is 22621.608, and features tabs in File Explorer, suggested actions, an updated taskbar overflow UI, and more.

Microsoft announced last month that it plans to deliver "continuous innovation" to Windows 11 starting with the version 22H2 release. This translates to frequent updates with new features and enhancements outside of the annual fall feature updates, delivered in a series of moments throughout the year.

The first feature drop moment (known as Moment 1 internally) is expected to begin rolling out in October, though most users won't see it until November's Patch Tuesday updates. Although Microsoft hasn't committed to a schedule for feature drops, sources tell me that the next feature drop after this one is currently scheduled for February or March 2023.

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel are now testing early builds for what is expected to ship as the second feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2, which so far includes updates to the Taskbar for touch users, an improved system tray overflow UI, and more.

New featuring coming in Moment 1:

(Image credit: Microsoft)