GPD WIN Max 2 pricing revealed, here's how it compares to the Steam Deck

What you need to know

GPD has shared pricing for its upcoming WIN Max 2 handheld gaming PC.

The GPD WIN Max 2 will have a limited edition version for $899, but the normal base model costs $999.

Pricing for the GPD WIN Max 2 goes up to $1,299 if you max out its specs.

GPD has a new handheld PC on the way to compete with the likes of the Steam Deck. The GPD WIN 2 Max features a 10.1-inch display, a full keyboard, and built-in gamepad controls. Inside, it runs on either an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1260P processor with optional Intel Iris Xe graphics or an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU with AMD Radeon 680M RDNA2 graphics. Recently, GPD shared pricing for its upcoming device (via Tom's Hardware).

A small batch of GPD WIN Max 2 devices will be available for $899. Those 50 pieces of hardware will have an AMD 6800U APU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of storage. A model with 1TB of storage and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM will be more broadly available for $899.

For comparison, the Steam Deck, which is likely the closest competitor to the GPD WIN 2 Max, looks affordable in comparison to GPD's new handheld. The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the base model and goes up to $649 at the high end.

The GPD WIN Max 2 runs Windows 11. That likely comes with pros and cons if the new handheld from GPD is like its predecessor. In our GPD WIN review, our senior editor Jez Corden discussed the ups and downs of having Windows on such a compact device. "The GPD Win has the popular Nintendo Switch thoroughly defeated in terms of the volume of games, but does that make the Switch any less compelling? Unlike with the Nintendo 3DS, Switch, or even mobile phone platforms, you will often find yourself battling against Windows itself to make decent use of the GPD Win."

GPD's new handheld PC has a few other features that differentiate it from the competition, including optional 4G LTE support and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The GPD WIN 2 Max has an estimated shipping date of September 2022. Note that the final product may differ from what has been shown up to this point. As the device is part of an Indiegogo campaign, it's important to do your own due diligence before committing any money.