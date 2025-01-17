How to manage personal info saved on Microsoft Edge

On Microsoft Edge, you can control the personal information that the browser uses to help you fill out forms online, and in this guide, I will explain how.

Sometimes, when filling out an online form, you will notice that as you click the text field, the browser will suggest the required information, such as part of your full name, address, phone number, email, and others. Usually, the browser knows this information from previous forms in which you may have interacted.

While autofill can expedite tasks like checkouts or account creations, you might consider managing the stored information to correct inaccuracies, add new details, or delete data for privacy reasons.

In this how-to guide, I will explain how to manage the personal information available on Microsoft Edge for Windows 11 (or 10).

How to add or remove personal information from Microsoft Edge

On Microsoft Edge, you can review, add, edit, and remove the personal information the browser saves while interacting with different online services.

Review saved personal info

To review the addresses saved on the browser, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the Personal info setting under the "Microsoft Wallet" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Confirm the personal information saved on your browser.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, you will understand the personal information saved on the browser.

Add new personal info

To create a new entry with your personal information, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the Personal info setting under the "Microsoft Wallet" section.

Click the "Add personal info" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Confirm the necessary information, such as full name, phone, email, etc.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick tip: You have to provide all the required information for the save option to be available.

Click the Save button.

After you complete the steps, the new information will saved in the browser, and it'll become available during the autofill process.

Edit existing personal info

To modify existing address information on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the Personal info setting under the "Microsoft Wallet" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the menu button for a specific address and choose the Edit option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Change your personal information as needed. Click the Save button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the browser won't show incorrect information when suggesting personal details when filling out a form online.

Remove personal info

To remove one or more pieces of personal information saved on the browser, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the Personal info setting under the "Microsoft Wallet" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the menu button for a specific address and choose the Delete option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the entry will be deleted from the browser.

Configure personal info settings

To control how Microsoft Edge gathers and saves your personal information, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the Personal info setting under the "Microsoft Wallet" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Settings option from the top right or left pane.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Option 1) Turn off the "Save and fill basic info" toggle switch for the "Personal info" setting to prevent the browser from saving address, phone, name, and other types of details.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Option 2) Turn on the "Save and fill basic info" toggle switch to allow the browser to save personal details for auto-filling.

While on this page, you can also manage other data collection features. For example, you can turn off the options to save details for memberships and payments and change the settings to stop Microsoft Edge from showing information about trouble reservations on Bing.

Disable syncing for personal info

To disable personal information syncing to the cloud and across devices, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dots) button in the top right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Profiles from the left pane. Click the "Sync" setting under the "Profile settings" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Turn off the Personal info toggle switch to disable phones, addresses, and other pieces of information syncing across devices.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

While on this page, you can also turn off syncing for payment information and wallet assets (if necessary).

