How to manage user account settings on Windows 11

On Windows 11, the "Accounts" page in the Settings app allows you to review and customize many aspects of your account. You can determine the account type, switch from a Microsoft to a local account, change how you sign in, and enable many features to make the experience more secure and easier to use.

In addition, when you need to share a device with other people, you can create an account for each person so that each has a personal space they can customize, apps with their own profile, and a different area to store files.

Furthermore, if you must let a young person use a computer, you can also create a special child account type that provides parental control to monitor and protect them from content that may not be appropriate for their age.

This guide will teach you the steps to manage user accounts on your computer running the latest version of Windows 11.

How to view account details on Windows 11

On Windows 11, the "Your info" settings page includes details about your account, such as the type of account and the Microsoft account associated with the current profile. It also houses the settings to switch from a Microsoft to a local account or vice versa and the option to change the picture profile.

View account details

To view the account information on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Your info page on the right side.

Confirm your account details, including account type (Administrator or Standard) and whether you have a local or Microsoft account.

Quick note: If the page reads "Local account" under your name, there's a link to a Microsoft account. You have a Microsoft account configuration if your email address appears on this page.

(Optional) Under the "Related settings" section, click the "Accounts" option to access the account online to change billing details, family and security settings, and other settings.

Once you complete the steps, the "Your info" page will give various pieces of information about the account.

In the "Accounts" section, you're also going to find the "Your Microsoft account" page, but it only includes details about your Microsoft 365 subscription.

Change to local account

If you have a Microsoft account and you prefer a local account, you can use these steps to switch:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Your info page on the right side.

Under the "Account settings" section, click the "Sign in with a local account instead" option.

Continue with the on-screen directions. If you have a Microsoft account, click the "Sign in with a local account instead" option to switch to a local account. Continue with the on-screen directions.

After you complete the steps, the account will no longer be associated with a Microsoft account.

You can also use the instructions outlined above to switch to a Microsoft account if you have a local account.

Change account picture

To change the account picture on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Your info page on the right side.

Click the Browse files button in the "Choose a file" setting.

Quick tip: You can also use the Camera option to take a picture and set it as the new profile photo.

Select a new image for the account. Click the Choose Picture button.

Once you complete the steps, the picture will apply to the account.

How to link additional emails to an account on Windows 11

You can also add other email accounts in advance, so you don't have to enter the information on other apps (such as Mail & Calendar) and services.

Add accounts for apps

To add additional email accounts on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Email & accounts page on the right side.

Under the "Accounts used by email, calendar, and contacts" section, click the Add an account button.

Quick note: If you want to add another Microsoft account, the system will list it under the "Accounts used by other apps" section.

Select the service provider (such as Outlook, Google, or iCloud). Continue with the on-screen directions.

After you complete the steps, the accounts will be available to set up other apps and services.

Add accounts for work

To add work accounts for apps on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Email & accounts page on the right side.

Under the "Accounts used by other apps" section, click the "Add a Microsoft account" or "Add a work or school" account.

Select the correct service. Continue with the on-screen directions.

Once you complete the steps, the account will be added, giving you quick access to work applications, such as OneDrive for Business.

How to change sign-in options on Windows 11

Windows 11 also includes the "Sign-in options" page that includes the different ways you can customize the preferences to sign into your account. For example, on this page, you can configure Windows Hello, change your local account password, and enable other features like Dynamic lock.

Change account password

If you use Windows 11 with a Microsoft account, you can only change the password online (opens in new tab) by changing your Hotmail, Live, or Outlook password. You can change the password through the Sign-in options page if you have a local account.

To change the account password on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Ways to sign in" section, click the Password setting. Click the Change button.

Confirm the current password. Confirm the new password.

Quick note: You can't re-use a previous password. You must enter a new password.

Click the Next button. Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

After you complete the steps, you can sign out and sign back in to start using the new password.

Configure or change Windows Hello authentication

On Windows 11, you have multiple ways to configure Windows Hello. You can set up facial or fingerprint recognition if you have the hardware that supports the feature. You can use a physical security key (usually used in organizations). And the most common form of authentication is the PIN option since it doesn't require special hardware and is more secure than a traditional password.

Usually, Windows 11 will prompt you to create a PIN during the initial setup, but if you are still using a password, you can use these steps to set up a Windows Hello PIN:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Ways to sign in" section, click the PIN (Windows Hello) setting. Click the Set up button.

Confirm your current password (if applicable). Click the OK button. Create a new numeric PIN that you will remember.

Click the OK button. (Optional) Under the "Additional settings" section, turn on the "For improved security, only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts on this device" toggle switch.

Quick note: This feature will turn on Windows Hello for all authentications across Windows 11, so you are never asked for your account password.

Once you complete the steps, you can start using the PIN to sign in instead of a password.

Change current PIN

If you already have a PIN, you will only find the option to change or remove it.

To change the current account PIN, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Ways to sign in" section, click the PIN (Windows Hello) setting. Click the Change PIN button.

Confirm the current PIN. Create a new PIN. Confirm the new PIN.

Click the OK button. (Optional) Under the "Additional settings" section, turn on the "For improved security, only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts on this device" toggle switch.

Quick note: This feature will turn on Windows Hello for all authentications across Windows 11, so you are never asked for your account password. However, if enabled, you won't be able to remove the PIN.

After you complete the steps, the Windows Hello information will change to the new PIN.

Enable sign-in upon waking up

As part of the account settings, you can decide whether the system should prompt you for a password upon waking the device or after some time you have been away from your desk.

To require a sign-in after waking up or specific time period, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Additional settings" section, use the "If you've been away, when should Windows require you to sign in again?" setting to automatically select how long the system should wait before locking the account.

This setting replaces the "Require sign-in" option that lets you decide whether Windows 11 should ask you to sign in when the device wakes up from sleep mode. If you want to disable the option, select the Never option.

Enable Dynamic lock

"Dynamic lock" is a feature that locks your device when you step away from the room automatically. The feature uses proximity technology, meaning you'll need to connect a Bluetooth device like a phone or wearable before you can configure it. Once enabled, if you step away from the computer after 30 seconds, Windows 11 will lock the profile automatically.

To enable Dynamic lock, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Bluetooth & devices. Click on Add device button.

Click on Bluetooth.

Turn on Bluetooth on the device you want to pair. Select the device from the list.

Continue with the on-screen directions to complete the pairing. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Additional settings" section, click the Dynamic lock setting. Check the "Allow Windows to automatically lock the device when you're away" option.

Once you complete the steps, you can step away from the desk with the Bluetooth device, and then after 30 seconds, when you return, the computer should be locked.

Stop restarting apps on startup

Some apps are able to restart automatically at startup if you don't close them before turning off the computer. If you don't like this behavior, you can disable the feature.

To prevent apps from restarting at startup, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Sign-in options page on the right side.

Under the "Additional settings" section, turn off the "Automatically save my restartable apps and restart when I sign back in" toggle switch.

After you complete the steps, apps will no longer restart automatically on startup.

How to control account sync settings on Windows 11

On Windows 11, Microsoft is referring to the sync settings as the new "Windows Backup" feature. On this page, you can choose what folders are backed up in the cloud using OneDrive. You can decide whether the system should remember your apps so you can restore them on another installation. And you can control the settings you want to sync across devices associated with the same Microsoft account.

To control the sync settings on Windows 11, use the steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Windows backup page on the right side.

Click the Set up syncing button for the "OneDrive folder syncing" setting.

Select the folders (Desktop, Documents, or Pictures) to upload and back up on the cloud. (You must have enough space to enable this feature.)

Click the Start backup button. (Optional) Turn on the "Remember my apps" toggle switch if you want the system to remember the Microsoft Store app on your computer so that you can restore them later on another computer. Turn on the "Remember my preferences" toggle switch to allow your settings to sync across devices. Click the "Remember my preferences" setting. Check the settings you want to sync across devices, including passwords, language preferences, and other Windows settings.

Once you complete the steps, the settings and files will sync to the cloud and across devices, depending on your configuration.

How to connect account to an organization on Windows 11

The "Access work or school" page has the settings to connect to an organization to access shared resources, such as network resources, apps, and emails. If you are part of an organization, your network administrator will provide the information.

To connect a device to the network, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Access work or school page on the right side.

Click the Connect button. Confirm your work or school account.

Quick note: You can also select the option to join an Azure Active Direction or local Active Directory domain from this page.

Click the Next button. Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

After you complete the steps, you will have access to the organization's resources as configured by the network administrator.

How to add multiple accounts on Windows 11

Although most computers are set up for single users, Windows 11 allows you to share the device with multiple people through the "Family & other people" page, which includes the settings to add, remove, and manage multiple user accounts.

Add family members

On the page, under the "Your family" section, you can manage family members to allow each person to have their desktop, settings, apps, and a place to store files separately from everyone else.

You can have two family account types, including "Child" and "Adult," and each account type provides different features.

Create a child account

A Child account offers a controlled environment with features to keep young members safe while using apps, playing games, and browsing the internet. If you choose to create a child account, the person can use the device, personalize the desktop, work with apps, create files, and safely browse the web with Microsoft Edge.

Also, when using this account type, the organizer can control their activities, enforce limits on apps and games, control screen time, and more using the Microsoft family dashboard online.

To create a child account on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Click the Add account in the "Add a family member" setting.

Confirm the email address of the young person you want to add.

Quick note: If the young person doesn't have an account, choose the "Create one for a child" option and continue with the on-screen directions.

Click the Next button. Select the Member option. Click the Invite button.

Open the invitation email in the child's account online. Click the Accept Invitation button.

Click the Join now button.

Sign out of the main account. Select the child account from the Lock screen. Sign in with the child's Microsoft account credentials. Click the Skip for now option (if applicable). Click the Next button. Create a PIN for the account.

Click the OK button. Continue with the on-screen directions to finish the setup.

Once you complete the steps, Windows 11 will create the account, and the user will be able to sign in immediately.

Create an adult account

When using the family settings, an adult account is the same as a traditional local account, but members can also control child accounts.

To add a new member to the family group on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Click the Add account in the "Add a family member" setting.

Confirm the family member's email address.

Click the Next button. Select the Organizer option. Click the Invite button.

After you complete the steps, the account will be created, but the new member will need to accept the email invitation before they can use the device and manage parental control settings for child accounts.

Add non-family member

On Windows 11, you can also create accounts for other people not necessarily part of your family. Using these settings, you can create a Microsoft or traditional local account.

Create a Microsoft account

Using a Microsoft account is recommended because it's easier to configure, the user can choose to sync their settings across devices, and password recovery is straightforward.

To create a profile with a Microsoft account, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Under the "Other users" section, click the Add account button for the "Add other user" setting.

Confirm the email address or phone number of the new user.

Quick note: If the user doesn't have a Microsoft account, choose the "I don't have this person's sign-in information" option to create an account and continue with the on-screen directions.

Click the Next button. Click the Finish button.

Once you complete the steps, the person should be able to sign in and start using the device.

Create a local account

On Windows 11, you can still create a local account without needing a Microsoft account, also called an offline account.

To create a local account on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Under the "Other users" section, click the Add account button for the "Add other user" setting.

Click the "I don't have this person's sign-in information" option. Click the "Add a user without a Microsoft account" option.

Confirm the username. Create a password for the account. Complete the security questions to enable the reset option if you forget the password. Click the Next button.

After you complete the steps, the user can log in and start using the standard local account on your Windows 11 computer.

Furthermore, the "Family & other users" page also includes an option to set up a kiosk account (opens in new tab). This feature is usually reserved for network administrators to turn a computer into a digital sign or interactive display or turn it into a device that only runs a specific application.

Change account type

As standard user account is the recommended type for most users, but if you want to change the type to administrator.

To change a user account type on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Under the "Other users" section, select the account to update. Click the Change account type button.

Select the Administrator account type. Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the new account type will dictate the user's access privileges.

How to delete account on Windows 11

On Windows 11, when you no longer need an account, you can delete the profile and data, but the steps can differ depending on the account type.

Remove family account

To delete a family member account on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Under the "Your family" section, click the "Manage family settings online" option. Sign in with your credentials (if applicable).

Under the "Your family" section, click the (three-dotted) menu button in the right corner of the user account and select the "Remove from family group" option. Click the Remove button.

Quick note: If you are trying to remove a child account, you may first need to choose the "Manage consent" option and remove the consent before you can remove the account from the family group.

Once you complete the steps, the account and files will be deleted from the computer.

Remove non-family account

To delete a local account on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accounts. Click the Family & other users page on the right side.

Under the "Other users" section, select the user account and click the Remove button.

Click the "Delete account and data" button.

After you complete the steps, the profile and files will be deleted from the device.

