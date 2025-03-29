On Windows 11, you can use the "Open-Shell-Menu" utility to bring back the classic Start menu. I'm not a fan of using third-party tools to tweak the behavior of the operating system, but this app caught my eye because it doesn't seem to add much overhead to the navigation experience, and best of all, it's free to use.

Open-Shell-Menu is a utility designed to bring some of the classic features to various versions of the operating system, including Windows 11. However, the most interesting feature is the ability to change the default Start menu design to the one that was available on Windows 7.

In addition, you can choose from other menu designs, change skins, and control various settings. Furthermore, the utility allows you to change the Start button for a more classic look, but I don't think many people would like the available design since it doesn't match the Windows 11 style.

In this how-to guide, I'll help you get started with the Open-Shell-Menu to bring a more classic Start menu design to Windows 11.

Warning: Although this utility works as advertised, it's still a third-party application designed to modify the operating system's behavior. As such, use it at your own risk. Also, the web browser may complain about downloading the installer with a warning, but it should be OK.

How to replace the Windows 11 Start menu with a classic design

Before you can change the Start menu design, you have to install the Open-Shell-Menu utility and then configure the settings.

Install Open-Shell-Menu

To install the utility on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Command Prompt, right-click the top result, and choose the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to install the Open-Shell app and press Enter: winget install --id Open-Shell.Open-Shell-Menu

Once you complete the steps, you can proceed to configure the experience. However, the default experience of the classic menu should already be enabled.

Set up Open-Shell-Menu

To enable the classic version of the Start menu on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Open-Shell Menu Settings and click the top result to open the utility. Check the "Show all settings" option. Click the "Start Menu Style" tab. Select one of the available designs:

Classic style: This design is like the menu on Windows 95 and 98.

This design is like the menu on Windows 95 and 98. Classic with two columns: This design combines some aspects of the Windows Vista and Windows 7 designs, but uses a flat style somewhat similar to Windows 10.

This design combines some aspects of the Windows Vista and Windows 7 designs, but uses a flat style somewhat similar to Windows 10. Windows 7 style (recommended): This design is the best option to use with this utility.

(Optional) Check the "Replace Start button" option. Choose the button design.

Quick tip: You can even choose a custom icon using an image.

Click the Skin tab. Select the Windows Aero option from the "Skin" setting.

Click the Controls tab. Select the "Open-Shell Menu" option under the "Windows Key opens" setting.

Click the OK button.

The "Windows Aero" is the best option because it'll blend better with the desktop experience. In addition, I suggest changing the color mode on Settings > Personalization > Colors to "Custom" for the "Choose your mode" setting and then selecting "Dark" for "Choose your default Windows mode" and "Light" for "Choose your default app mode" to match the menu color with the Taskbar and rest of the desktop.

For the most part, these are the only settings you have to get started, configuring the classic Start menu. However, the utility offers countless options to tweak the experience.

The only other customization I would suggest is the "Customize Start Menu" tab that allows you to change or hide the items that appear in the right pane.

This utility also enables the classic bar for File Explorer with options for Cut, Paste, Delete, etc., if you don't want to see this menu, you can right-click the bar and toggle the "Classic Explorer Bar" option.

Is the current Start menu design good enough, or do you plan to replace it with this or another utility? Let me know in the comments.

