I'm not sure why Microsoft waited this long to add this Windows 11 feature, but the option is finally on the way

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out a pair of Windows 11 Insider builds recently.

Windows 11 Build 22635.4445 shipped to Insiders in the Beta Channel while Build 26120.2222 was released to Dev Channel Insiders.

The updates are relatively minor and include changes such as adding a new folder option within the context menu and the ability to launch a program as an admin through a new shortcut in a jump list in Start.

Windows Insiders have some new features to try, since Microsoft shipped a pair of builds recently. Those in the Beta Channel will receive an update to Build 22635.4445, while anyone in the Dev Channel will get Build 26120.2222. The updates are relatively minor, which is why I've combined them here in a single recap post.

If you're in the Beta Channel and update to the latest build, you'll be able to use a new folder option in the context menu after you right-click a location in the navigation pane. Dev Channel Insiders will see a new option to launch an item as admin by holding Shift and CTRL when clicking that item in a jump list within the Start menu.

The new option for opening an item as admin is a small addition, but a welcome one. It's a bit strange it took Microsoft this long to add the feature to Windows 11.

Known issues are common in Insider builds, but Microsoft marked one problem in Build 26120.2222 as "new" and "Important."

"There is an issue in this build which will cause Narrator to crash on launch if you use one of the natural voices (like Jenny)," explained Microsoft. "If you are a Narrator user, we recommend pausing updates from Settings under Windows Update > “Pause Updates”. If you do install this update and encounter this issue, switching to another voice, like Microsoft David, in Settings under Accessibility > Narrator will stop the crashes. As Narrator is crashing, you will need to use a secondary screen reader, or have someone assist in order to do this."

Windows 11 Build 26120.2222 (Dev Channel)

General

If you hold Shift and CTRL when clicking on a jump list item in Start menu or taskbar, this will now launch that item as admin, just like if you were to do Shift + CTRL and click the app icon itself. For example, if you right-click on Windows Terminal, and hold Shift and CTRL when you click PowerShell, it would open a PowerShell window as admin.

Windows 11 Build 22635.4445 (Beta Channel)

File Explorer

We’ve added a New Folder option in the context menu when right-clicking locations in the navigation pane.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃