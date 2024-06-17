Is your PC getting the Windows 11 version 24H2 in June or September 2024?

Microsoft plans to roll out the Windows 11 2024 Update (version 2024) in two waves. First, the company plans to ship the new version on new ARM-based devices in June, but with only some of the new features. Then, the feature update will become available in September (or October) for existing devices with the intended features, but even then, your computer won't probably get it on day one.

One thing is clear. You shouldn't expect the feature update to arrive in June. In September (or October), Microsoft will start the slow rollout as an optional update, and it'll take some time for every compatible device. Also, since this is technically a new version, the upgrade will require complete reinstallation regardless of the installation method.

In this how-to guide, I will explain how the software giant plans to push the new version of the operating system.

Microsoft is expected to begin the rollout of version 24H2 in June 2024, but it won't be a release for existing devices. Instead, the company will first ship the operating system in the upcoming Copilot+ PCs featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. However, this release will only include the core components, which are required for the new devices to come to market.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

In September, that's when the Windows 11 2024 Update (in its final form) will become available for existing computers with all the features, but only as an optional download for seekers.

As time passes, the company will continue using AI and ML to push the new update for computers known to have a smooth upgrade experience. In other words, the feature update will first be available for computers with newer hardware, and then, as the version proves to be more reliable, it'll expand to other hardware configurations.

It's important to note that many factors can also affect when the new version will be ready for your computer. For example, if the servicing pipeline detects an issue with your hardware configuration or peripherals, incompatible drivers, apps, or security programs, you will get the option to upgrade once the problem is fixed. Your geographical location can also determine when the feature update will arrive on your computer.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Microsoft won't force the feature update automatically, devices with a version of the operating system nearing the end of service will download the update automatically. (This usually happens several months after the initial release.)

The short answer is yes. When the company says that version 24H2 is available in the Stable Channel, you will be able to force the update by doing an in-place upgrade with the official ISO file, the Installation Assistant app, or the Windows Update settings.

Since the update won't install automatically, the first option to force the update is using the "Windows Update" settings.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

To force Windows 11 version 24H2 on your computer, open Settings > Windows Update, turn on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option, click the "Check for updates" button, and click the "Download & Install" option (if applicable).

Installation Assistant

If the update isn't available, you can try the Installation Assistant. This tool allows you to upgrade to the latest version when the Windows Update isn't working.

(Image credit: Future)

After the 2024 Update becomes available, click the "Download Now" button to download the tool from this Microsoft support website. Then, you only need to launch the installer and click the "Accept and install" button.

ISO file

Alternatively, you can mount the official ISO file on File Explorer to launch the setup.

(Image credit: Future)

You can download the Windows 11 2024 Update ISO file from the Microsoft support website. Under the "Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)" section, click the "Download" button.

Whatever method you choose to upgrade, I always recommend creating a temporary backup in case the new version causes problems and you must roll back to the previous version.

Important: The Windows 11 2024 Update is expected to become partially available on June 18, 2024, for Copilot+ PCs, but it won't include all the intended features, including Windows Recall, as it has been postponed until further notice. In September or October, the feature update will become more broadly available for existing devices. As a result, some of the new features and changes may not be available to everyone on day one. Also, some features (especially AI features) may require new hardware to be available.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: