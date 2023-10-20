Microsoft accidentally shipped this Windows 11 feature to Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 25977 to Insiders in the Canary Channel this week.

That update added support for connecting to hearing aids through Bluetooth LE Audio.

Microsoft also accidentally shipped a new feature for animated icons in the taskbar.

Windows 11 Build 25977 rolled out to Insiders in the Canary Channel this week. The biggest addition in the update was support for connecting to hearing aids through Bluetooth LE Audio. But Microsoft also shipped another small change by accident. Icons within the taskbar are now animated when a connection is in progress.

The change was first spotted by X users Xeno, who realized that the animated icons appeared within the latest build and not Windows 11 Build 25967. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc then confirmed the addition and noted that he thought the feature was planned to ship next week.

This animation seems new to 25977. I can't see it on 25967 👀@WindowsInsider #WindowsInsiders https://t.co/hUKmTo10uOOctober 18, 2023 See more

LeBlanc has since updated the blog post about the update.

"The network icon in the system tray now animates when a connection is in progress. This animation replaces the disconnected globe when a network is taking time to establish internet," reads the updated blog post on Windows 11 Build 25977.

This is a rather small change, but it's funny to see a feature roll out by accident. The addition of Bluetooth LE Audio support for hearing aids is a more important addition. Here's a quick recap of that new feature, as explained by Microsoft:

Improving accessibility with Bluetooth LE Audio

We’re excited to announce that Windows has taken a significant step forward in accessibility by supporting the use of hearing aids equipped with the latest Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) technology. Customers who use these new hearing aids are now able to directly pair, stream audio, and take calls on their Windows PCs with LE Audio support.

This feature is available on Windows devices with our recently announced Bluetooth® LE Audio support, which will be a growing market of devices in the coming months. In upcoming flights, we will be introducing additional capabilities to the hearing aids experience on Windows, such as controlling audio presets directly within Windows settings. Stay tuned for more details about these new capabilities as they roll out.