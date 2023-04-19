Microsoft adds option to remove the date and time from the Taskbar on Windows 11

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 Dev Channel build is now rolling out to Insiders.

The build adds the ability to turn off the date and time on the Taskbar.

There's also a new "recent changes" shortcut being added to the Start menu's recommendation area.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel today which introduces new Taskbar options for users to configure. Today's build is 23440, and adds the ability to turn off the date and time area on the Taskbar as well as launch directly into network diagnostics when right-clicking the network icon.

Being able to turn off the date and time area in the Taskbar is an interesting addition, but it will free up additional space for users who want to pin more apps to the Taskbar. This might be especially handy for PCs with smaller displays such as the Surface Go or Steam Deck.

Other additions in the build include the addition of a "Diagnose network problems" shortcut which has been added to the right-click menu when right-clicking the network icon, and a new Start menu "Recommended" item that will provide a quick shortcut to the latest preview build changelog.

There's also an updated Windows Spotlight icon, which now features a slightly rounded icon design. Be sure to check out the full changelog for today's Dev Channel build below.

Windows 11 build 23440 changelog

The new "What's new" recommendation. (Image credit: Microsoft)