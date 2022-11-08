Microsoft brings Windows 11 Studio Effects to the Quick Settings panel in latest beta build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22623.885 is now rolling out in the Insider Beta Channel.

It features quick access to Windows Studio Effects, a new Energy Recommendations page in Settings, and more.

There are also a handful of fixes and improvements included with the build.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Beta Channel today that brings with it a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to access and configure Windows Studio Effects directly from the Quick Settings panel in the Taskbar.

Windows Studio Effects shipped with Windows 11 version 22H2, and were previously accessible via the Windows Settings app. Now, starting with this build, users using a device with a support Neural Processing Unit will be able to access those features with a few clicks from the Taskbar, including turning on/off voice focus, background blur, eye contact, and more.

In addition to the Quick Settings improvements, Microsoft is also adding a new Energy Recommendations page in the Windows Settings app, which will guide you through things you can do on your PC to improve energy efficiency and reduce your carbon footprint.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Lastly, Microsoft is also rolling out the expanded Widgets panel feature to more Insiders on the Beta Channel starting today. You may not see it right away, but it should be with you soon.

Here's the full changelog for today's build: