September is already coming to an end, so let's take a look at the new features and improvements that Insiders have received for Windows 11 through the Windows Insider Program.

Since my last roundup, Microsoft has released at least six preview builds in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels with changes that are not tied to any specific release of the operating system, as well as others for versions 25H2 and 24H2.

In the case of the Canary Channel, Insiders received build 27954 and 27950. Additionally, the Dev and Beta Channels received two identical previews, including builds 26220.6690 and 26120.6690, as well as builds 26220.6760 and 26120.6760.

Here, I'll highlight the new visual changes and features that were released during the second half of September 2025.

Biggest changes from the Windows Insider Program in September 2025

These are the most significant changes that Microsoft has been working on during the last two weeks of development.

1. Click to Do new translation action

As part of the builds 26220.6690 and 26120.6690, Windows 11 introduced the ability to translate text from selection when using the Click to Do feature.

When you're on snapshot using Click to Do, while in the actions menu, you'll notice a new "Translate to English (United States)" prompt that suggests Copilot translate the selected text.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This AI action is available for Copilot+ PCs and is not currently rolling out to users in Europe.

2. Taskbar with Copilot Vision integration

In addition, Microsoft is working to update the thumbnail preview when hovering over running applications in the Taskbar without a button that will allow you to share the application with Copilot.

The idea behind this feature is to allow users to quickly start interacting with Copilot Vision. While interacting with this AI feature, you'll also find the controls to manage experience.

Although this may be a convenient option to access the AI feature, I don't believe cluttering the Taskbar is an appropriate approach. If Microsoft is looking to improve the Taskbar, I prefer the company rolling back the options to set the bar at the top of the screen and allowing users to change the size of the bar.

3. Spotlight for desktop new entries

While the Spotlight itself remains unchanged, in the latest preview of the operating system, Microsoft is updating the desktop context menu to include the "Learn more about this background" and "Next desktop background" options, without relying on the desktop icon.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

4. Account settings changes

In the Accounts section for the Settings app, the development team is renaming the "Email & accounts" page to "Your accounts."

5. Network speed test option

As part of builds 26220.6760 and 26120.6760, Microsoft is introducing a new speed option from the Taskbar for Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Cellular connections.

You can access the option by right-clicking the network icon in the System Tray and choosing the "Perform speed test" option, but you can also access the option from the Wi-Fi and Cellular pages inside the Quick Settings flyout.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

However, this isn't a new feature. Instead, it's a link that opens the network test extension available on the Bing search results page.

6. File Explorer search improvements

If you have a Copilot+ PC, after installing build 26220.6760 or 26120.6760, you'll notice that the search box in File Explorer now includes a new "Try describing an image or file" hint text to help you understand that Windows Search uses AI to find files and images.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7. Voice Access new command delay control

Microsoft is also updating Voice Access in the lastest preview available from the Dev and Beta Channels with a new "Wait time before acting" option to configure the delay before the command is executed by the feature.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Finally, as part of builds 27954 and 27950 in the Canary Channels, the company introduced only fixes and minor improvements, without any significant changes.

More resources

Explore more in-depth how-to guides, troubleshooting advice, and essential tips to get the most out of Windows 11 and 10. Start browsing here:

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!