Microsoft forgot to mention this awesome RGB option coming to Windows 11

ASUS is one of many companies that will have its devices work with Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11.

What you need to know

Windows 11 has an upcoming feature in the works that lets you sync RGB lights on a variety of accessories and devices.

Microsoft adopted an open standard for its Dynamic Lighting feature and partnered with several big names in the industry to ensure compatibility.

Windows Insiders have been able to test Dynamic Lighting for a bit, but Microsoft did not document a nifty feature; the ability to set lights to match your Windows accent color.

If your PC and accessories don't light up, are you really gaming? RGB lighting is a popular way to spice up your desk, thanks in large part to its versatility. The ability to set keyboards, mice, soundbars, and more to millions of combinations of lights gives gamers an endless way to tinker with their battlestation.

But controlling lights can be a bit cumbersome. Sometimes you need specific apps to control certain devices. If you have a lot of accessories from different manufacturers, it can be tedious to sync up your lights. Microsoft's upcoming Dynamic Lighting feature for Windows 11 aims to change that.

Microsoft announced Dynamic Lighting earlier this year. The company even started testing it with Insiders in the Beta Channel last month. But the tech giant forgot to mention one option that's on the way. When Dynamic Lighting rolls out, you'll be able to set your lights to match your Windows theme color.

Twitter user and Windows sleuth Xeno spotted the option and shared a screenshot of it on X (formerly Twitter). Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc confirmed that the ability to match your Windows accent color to your RGB lights is on the way.

I did ping the team and this was a change I think rolled out a few builds ago they tell me. Apologize for not documenting it.August 2, 2023 See more

Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11 using the HID LampArray open standard. As a result, the feature works with accessories from a variety of companies. Acer, ASUS, HP, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly are all working to have Dynamic Lighting work with their respective devices.

Microsoft has a page dedicated to the feature that includes supported devices and hardware that will work with Dynamic Lighting in the near future.