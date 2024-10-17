Microsoft Store update adds "immersive experience" to showcase apps and games

What you need to know

Windows Insiders can now test an updated version of the Microsoft Store.

The improved Microsoft Store experience places trailers for apps and games near the top of a listing.

You need to be on version 22409 or later of the Microsoft Store to see the new experience.

At the moment, the new experience is limited to Insiders, but it should ship to everyone in the near future.

The Microsoft Store on Windows 11 has a new look in the works that will provide an "immersive experience" at the top of listings. Starting with version 22409 of the Microsoft Store, users will see trailers or hero images for apps or games. The new look is available in both light and dark mode. Right now, the experience is limited to Insiders, but Microsoft promises that "it will also start rolling out to non-Insiders soon." The update that added the improved Microsoft Store pages started shipping this week. Microsoft did not share when the improvements will roll out to non-Insiders.

"We’re introducing a new feature for product pages that adds an immersive experience to the top of the page. For apps and games that provide a trailer, you’ll be able to enjoy it as you navigate to their various pages," explained Microsoft. "Meanwhile, products without trailers will use beautiful hero images provided by the developers. There’s also an option in the Store settings page to toggle video autoplay on or off."

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Fixing the Microsoft Store on Windows 11

The Microsoft Store was once filled with mostly third-party and indie apps, but it now has big-name applications. (Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Store has received a lot of hate over the years, much of which was justified. The store shipped with a lackluster app selection, poor developer support, and struggled to convert people to thinking of the Microsoft Store as the default way to install and update applications.

The gaming experience through the Microsoft Store was even worse than the app experience at launch. Our Managing Editor Jez Corden said "the Windows 10 Store is an awful experience for core gamers, and it needs to change." That was back in 2018 and during the days of Windows 10. Microsoft has made several improvements since then for both apps and games.

The Microsoft Store is much faster than it used to be. It's also more reliable when it comes to downloading and updating content. Most importantly, the Microsoft Store is now full of apps and games. In contrast to the early days of the Microsoft Store that centered around third-party apps for many big-name services, you can now find official apps for popular programs. Microsoft has made it much easier to get apps into the store and pushed the Microsoft Store heavily for years, and it's paid off.

Honestly, it's a shame that many now ignore the Microsoft Store. The store earned a poor reputation in its early days, and I know many people who have never given in a second chance. But Windows 11 is used by hundreds of millions of people, so I'm sure there's a fair number who will use and appreciate the updated Microsoft Store.