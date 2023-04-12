Start menu tweak in Windows 11 update sparks debate

What you need to know

Microsoft just rolled out its Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11.

The update brings systems to build 22621.1555 and will ship to systems automatically.

Several security improvements are part of the update, as well as a short list of changes.

The latest version of Windows 11 will show a notification within the Start menu to back up files through OneDrive for some users.

With the second Tuesday of the month in the rearview mirror, Microsoft has shipped its April Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11. The update includes several security improvements. It also has some minor changes, such as the search box in the Taskbar being light when Windows is set to a custom color mode.

The update is available through Windows Update, Microsoft Update, and Windows Update for Business. Users can also get it through the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab). Windows Server Update Services will automatically sync with the update depending on your configuration.

Microsoft highlighted the following improvements in a support document (opens in new tab):

New! This update implements the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) as a Windows inbox feature. For more information, see By popular demand: Windows LAPS available now! (opens in new tab)

This update implements the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) as a Windows inbox feature. For more information, see By popular demand: Windows LAPS available now! This update addresses a compatibility issue. The issue occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.

The update also includes all of the improvements that shipped with the Windows 11 optional update that shipped at the end of March (KB5023778). Among those changes is the addition of a prompt that suggests people back up their files through OneDrive.

Windows 11 will show a notification suggesting users back up their files on OneDrive. (Image credit: Microsoft)

That notification caused debate when it was first announced as an addition to Windows. People disagree on the nature of those types of prompts, with some calling them ads and others viewing them more favorably. In our poll about the topic, over 52% of participants said that they view the notification to back up files to OneDrive as an ad, but over 47% said they did not view it as an ad.

Here is what shipped with the optional update in March that's rolling out to PCs now in the latest Patch Tuesday update:

Build 22621.1555: Highlights

New! This update introduces notifications for Microsoft accounts in the Start menu. This is only available to a small audience right now. It will deploy more broadly in the coming months. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. See the example below.

This update introduces notifications for Microsoft accounts in the Start menu. This is only available to a small audience right now. It will deploy more broadly in the coming months. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. See the example below. New! The search box on the taskbar will be lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode. This will occur when you set the Windows mode to dark and the app mode to light in Settings > Personalization > Colors.

The search box on the taskbar will be lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode. This will occur when you set the Windows mode to dark and the app mode to light in Settings > Personalization > Colors. This update addresses an issue that affects the Notepad combo box in Settings. It fails to show all the available options.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft PowerPoint. It stops responding. This occurs when you use accessibility tools.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Narrator. It fails to read items in dropdown lists in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

Build 22621.1555: Improvements