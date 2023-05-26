This Insider build of Windows 11 has a handy feature for Windows on ARM

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25375 to the Canary Channel this week.

The update adds support for Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies and actions on Windows on ARM systems.

Canary builds are the least stable Insider builds, so you shouldn't install this one on your main PC.

Microsoft rolled out a Windows 11 Insider build to the Canary Channel recently. The update brings systems to Build 25375. It includes just a single new feature. Endpoint DLP is now supported on Windows on ARM builds. That means admins can detect and protect sensitive data files, even if they're on PCs running Windows on ARM.

This Insider build isn't that exciting, but Microsoft has big plans for Windows this year. Windows 11 version 23H2 is on the way with AI, Copilot, native RGB support, and the return of popular Taskbar options. Microsoft also announced new features for Windows 11 on ARM that will ship this summer.

If you prefer stable updates over Insider builds, you can install the Windows 11 May 2023 Feature Update right now. It will ship to everyone in June, but it is available now as an optional update.

Microsoft shared what's new in a blog post:

Build 25375: What's new

You can now extend Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies and actions to endpoints running Windows on Arm (Arm64) which allows you to detect and protect sensitive data in files part of your digital ecosystem. This enables you to introduce policy controls for scenarios such as when an information worker using a Windows endpoint powered by Arm chipset from accessing sensitive files and trying an egress action such as copying to a USB, or copy to clipboard, notepad, etc.

As part of your DLP Policy definition, you can leverage the current conditions and actions that are already available for use and there is no additional setting involved.

Ensure your ARM64 endpoints are onboarded to Microsoft Endpoint DLP by using any of our supported onboarding methods.