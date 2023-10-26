This upcoming Windows 11 feature will help PC makers customize RGB lighting

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22635.2552 rolled out to Insiders in the Beta Channel today.

The update includes a couple of small changes to where items are located within the Settings app.

It also adds new customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs, including support for customizing OS images.

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22635.2552 to Insiders in the Beta Channel today. It's a relatively small update, but it does have some improvements. A couple of items are now in different sections of the Settings app.

While it's labeled under "Fixes," there is a small addition in this build. The update adds new options for customizing Dynamic Lighting OEMS. Manufacturers can now customize OS images for new PCs, including setting default Dynamic Lighting.

Microsoft outlines all the changes and improvements in a blog post:

Windows 11 Build 22635.2552: Changes & Improvements

Settings

System Components currently listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps page, have moved to its own page under Settings > System > System Components .

. Xbox Game Bar is now Game Bar under Settings > Gaming.

Windows 11 Build 22635.2552: Fixes