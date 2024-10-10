Windows 11 bug steals 8.63GB of storage space that you can't get back

A bug in the Windows 11 2024 Update leaves 8.63GB of files on your PC that cannot be deleted.

What you need to know

After updating to the Windows 11 2024 Update, PCs are showing an 8.63GB set of files that cannot be deleted.

Major Windows 11 upgrades usually leave a large chunk of files on a system, but you have the option to delete those files.

Several people have reported the storage bug after installing the Windows 11 2024 Update, and we have been able to replicate it on several PCs.

Microsoft rolled out the Windows 11 2024 Update recently, bringing new features and performance improvements to PCs. Unfortunately, the update also brings a bug that effectively steals 8.63GB of storage on your system. Following the update, PCs will show 8.63GB of files in the "Windows Update Cleanup" section of Temporary files. While Windows presents an option to delete the files, electing to do so fails to clear a PC's storage.

After updating to a new version of Windows 11, it's normal to see a sizeable group of files, but Windows gives you the option to delete those files. That does not appear to be the case after the Windows 11 2024 Update.

Some debate if the 8.63GB of files stuck on systems is due to a bug or not. Windows has allowed you to delete these types of files for years, so it seems unlikely that would change. Even if there was a change to Windows 11 that resulted in those files having to stay in place, it would be an issue to show them in Storage Sense. Having Storage Sense show 8.63GB of files that can be deleted only to not be able to delete those files is a poor user experience.

The storage issue has been flagged up several times across the web, including by Eleven Forum members and people on the My Digital Life forum. Windows Latest covered the phenomenon, and we have been able to replicate the issue on several PCs as well.

Windows 11 version 24H2 â€” Official Release Demo (2024 Update) - YouTube Watch On

Hopefully Microsoft fixes the storage bug seen in the Windows 11 2024 Update, because the update delivers several improvements. In addition to a lengthy list of new features and changes, Microsoft made significant changes to the underlying platform of Windows when making Windows 11 version 24H2. As a result, there's a noticeable performance improvement when running the latest version of the operating system.

While the Windows 11 2024 Update is meant for PCs with official support for the update, even unsupported systems have seen a performance bump after upgrading.

Here's a quick rundown of the biggest changes brought by the Windows 11 2024 Update, as listed by our Senior Editor Zac Bowden:

