Windows 11 2024 Updates even gives unsupported PCs a performance boost

What you need to know

The Windows 11 2024 Update, which is also known as Windows 11 version 24H2, became generally available recently.

The update includes several new features, but it also boosts the performance of PCs.

According to several users, the Windows 11 2024 Update also improves performance when running on unsupported PCs.

Microsoft just shipped a major update that brings PCs to Windows 11 version 24H2. More commonly known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, the latest version of Windows brings security enhancements and new features. It also includes under the hood performance enhancements that should make your PC feel much smoother. It appears that even unsupported hardware gets a performance boost, as shared by a user on Reddit.

Windows 11 has strict minimum requirements, including a need for a TPM 2.0 chip. Those requirements prevent millions of PCs from being upgraded to Windows 11, at least officially. There are, however, workarounds to get Windows 11 onto unsupported systems. Microsoft has closed some of those gaps, but there are still workarounds in place.

Concerns of creating the "the single biggest jump in junked computers ever" are aplenty, since it seems unlikely that Microsoft will lift its minimum requirements to upgrade to Windows 11. But today's news isn't about millions of otherwise working PCs that could become junk when Windows 10 reaches its end of support. Today is about Windows 11's latest update and how it improves the performance of even older PCs.

Reddit user bambamito shared their experience running Windows 11 on a PC with 10-year-old Intel Celeron processor. They ran the OS on that PC before the Windows 11 2024 Update, but saw better performance after updating.

"Performance experience increased! At least in my experience," they said. "Opening explorer is a lot quicker (opens in one click no hesitation: same SSD cuz i never reinstalled), scrolling through chrome is smoother and playing YouTube videos loads faster (I always watch on 1080 btw)... overall UI smoothness increased."

Others shared similar experiences in the thread below bambamito's post. We'll have to see feedback from a larger sample size to know the full impact of the update, but it's nice to see the performance bump appear for many.

The latest Windows 11 update improves performance and has several new features. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Below is a quick breakdown of the most notable features that ship with the Windows 11 2024 Update or that will come to PCs running the latest version of Windows in the near future (some features ship in waves):

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

File Explorer home tab now includes updated layout with shared documents

You can now duplicate tabs by right-clicking the tab.

Context Menu layout has been updated with better labelling to be easier to use.

You can now create .7z and .TAR archive formats.

You can view your Android phone's file system directly in File Explorer

A new Outlook app for email, calendar, and contact is included

Microsoft has updated Copilot as a standalone web app

Photos now includes AI-enhanced generative erase and background editing

Windows Update now supports checkpoints and hot patching for faster and less obtrusive updates

Voice Clarity uses AI to remove background noise picked up by your microphone in supported apps

Power settings for plugged/unplugged state can now be configured simultaneously

A new Energy Saver mode replaces battery saver and applies to both laptops and desktops

You can now configure mouse scroll wheel direction in Settings

Wi-Fi 7 hardware is now supported

New PRISM emulation layer makes x86 emulated apps run better on Arm

Arm-based devices should now run smoother

Phone Link is now integrated with the Start menu

Taskbar system tray layout has been simplified

Quick Settings has been rebuilt to be faster and more customizable

Windows Spotlight image is now the default wallpaper setting

You can now set HDR images as a desktop wallpaper

Our guide breaking down which devices will get the Windows 11 2024 Update first will help you know if it's time to update your PC. We also have a guide on how to force the Windows 11 2024 Update onto your system.