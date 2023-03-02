Windows 11 is finally getting a much better volume mixer and sound settings menu

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 preview build is now available for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The new build includes a handful of notable changes and features.

One such new feature is the inclusion of a more useful sound settings menu.

It's time for a new Windows 11 preview build, and this week Microsoft is rolling out build 25309 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build actually has a handful of interesting new features and changes, including an updated sound output quick settings menu that now finally allows you to adjust the volume of individual apps.

You can now also bring up the volume quick settings menu with a keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) and the menu itself now also includes the ability to quickly turn on spatial audio if you're using a PC or peripheral that supports it.

Other new features in today's preview build includes an update to Auto Color Management, which now works across all apps, but required an Intel 12th-Gen series, AMD RX 400 series, or NVIDIA GTX 10 series or later.

There's also improvements to voice access and other general improvements. The changelog is below, but be sure to check out the complete blog post here.

Windows 11 build 25309 changelog:

The new sound mixer (Image credit: Microsoft)

We’re introducing a new enhanced volume mixer into Quick Settings! The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customization of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly. We’ve also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring you directly to the volume mixer for faster control of the experience. With this change, you can now tailor your audio experience better with more control and fewer clicks to better manage your favorite apps.

After making some fixes, we are re-introducing the new touch keyboard setting we originally introduced with Build 25188 (and disabled with Build 25217) that replaces the “Show the touch keyboard when there’s no keyboard attached” checkbox under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard with a new dropdown menu with 3 options to control whether tapping an edit control should launch the touch keyboard: “Never” suppresses the touch keyboard even when no hardware keyboard is attached. “When no keyboard attached” will show the touch keyboard only when the device is used as a tablet without the hardware keyboard. “Always” will show the touch keyboard even when the hardware keyboard is attached.

