Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update fixes Start menu bug

What you need to know

Microsoft recently shipped the August Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11.

The update brings systems to KB5016629 (OS Build 22000.856).

The August Patch Tuesday update fixes a bug that can prevent the Start menu from opening and includes several security improvements.

Late on the second Tuesday of August, Microsoft rolled out its regularly set monthly update for Windows 11. The Patch Tuesday update brings systems to KB5016629 (OS Build 22000.856) (opens in new tab) and includes several fixes and improvements. Most notably, it addresses a bug that can prevent the Start menu from opening on some PCs.

Here's what's new:

Highlights

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening the Start menu.

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements

Addresses a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening the Start menu. On the affected devices, clicking or tapping the Start button or using the Windows keyboard shortcut might have no effect.

Microsoft outlines the steps to get the update:

Release Channel Available Next Step Windows Update and Microsoft Update Yes None. This update will be downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update. Windows Update for Business Yes None. This update will be downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update in accordance with configured policies. Microsoft Update Catalog Yes To get the standalone package for this update, go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website. Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Yes This update will automatically sync with WSUS if you configure Products and Classifications as follows: Product: Windows 11 Classification: Security Updates

There are two notable known issues with the update:

After installing this update, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app.

After installing this update, XPS Viewer might be unable to open XML Paper Specification (XPS) documents in some non-English languages, including some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects both XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Open XML Paper Specification (OXPS) files. When encountering this issue, you may receive an error, "This page cannot be displayed" within XPS Viewer or it might stop responding and have high CPU usage with continually increasing memory usage. When the error is encountered, if XPS Viewer is not closed it might reach up to 2.5GB of memory usage before closing unexpectedly.

The standalone package for the update can be found on the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab).