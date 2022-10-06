Windows 11 preview build 25217 rolls out with support for third-party widgets

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 Insider build is out for those in the Dev Channel.

It features support for third-party widgets in the Widgets panel.

There are a number of minor fixes to test as well.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which features support for building third-party widgets that can be added to the Windows 11 Widgets panel. Developers can use the WinAppSDK 1.2 to build and test widgets using this build.

The build in question is 25217, and also includes a handful of other minor improvements. There's a new cloud-based text suggestion feature for Simplified Chinese IME users, and a number of other under the hood improvements to test.

Microsoft is also testing a new video calling experience in the Teams Chat flyout with a small group of Insiders. Now, when you open it, you will see a preview of your webcam at the very top, with a list of recent conversations below it. The Microsoft Store is also being updated with the ability to clearly list when a game is available on PC or Xbox Game Pass.

Build 25217 changelog

(Image credit: Microsoft)