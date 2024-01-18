Windows 11 Start menu will soon show upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings, but only for certain customers

The Windows 11 Start menu will soon have the ability to show upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings.

Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 23619 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The update adds a new feature that lets you edit your recent images from your Android smartphone within the Windows 11 Snipping Tool.

Windows 11 or Enterprise users with a Microsoft Entra ID account can join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu starting with this build.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel have a couple of new interesting features to try out. Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 23619. The update begins the gradual rollout of a new feature that lets you edit your most recent photos and screenshots from your Android phone within the Windows Snipping Tool. This feature replaces the remote capture with Phone Link option that Microsoft announced in September of last year.

Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions of Windows have the ability to show upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings within the Start menu in this build. That feature is only available for those with a Microsoft Entra ID account. Meetings appear in the Recommended section of the Start menu five minutes before the respective meeting's start time.

Microsoft shared the full release notes for the build, which are at the end of this piece as well.

Is Microsoft too pushy?

People are split when it comes to Microsoft pushing its own services on Windows 11. Some argue that Windows should be an entry point to any supported app or program, but that Microsoft shouldn't suggest any services. Those in that camp often call prompts to sign up for OneDrive or similar features "ads."

Others claim that it's fine for Microsoft to push its own services because those services provide what the company believes is the best Windows experience.

I doubt that it's black and white, but I'm curious how people feel about features like Teams meetings appearing in the Start menu's Recommended section. Do you think Microsoft is too pushy? Are you okay with this feature but against other pushes for Microsoft services on Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.

Build 23619: What's new

Instantly access new photos and screenshots from your mobile device

We are also beginning to gradually roll out a new feature for Windows that introduces the ability to effortlessly access and edit your most recent photos and screenshots from your Android mobile device in Snipping Tool on your PC. With this feature, you’ll receive instant notifications on your PC whenever a new photo or screenshot is captured on your Android device.

To enable this experience, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices (this settings page was updated with Build 26016 in the Canary Channel and Build 23606 in the Dev Channel) and choose “Manage devices” and allow your PC to access your Android phone. Your PC will get a Cross Device Experience Host update in the Microsoft Store that is required for this experience to work.

This new experience replaces the remote capture with Phone Link experience that was announced back in September.

Build 23619: Changes & Improvements

Start menu

For people logged into Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with a Microsoft Entra ID account, we are trying out the ability to view and join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu. The next online Teams meeting will show up as a Recommended item 5 minutes before it begins, clicking the meeting recommendation will open the join meeting flow in Teams.

Build 23619: Fixes

File Explorer

Did some more work to help improve the launch performance of File Explorer.

Task Manager

Fixed an issue where dragging the Task Manager window wouldn’t work if your mouse was on the search box.

Other

Fixed a crash when you tried to add natural voices for Narrator in Settings.