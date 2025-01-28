The most recent security update for Windows 11 has a bug that can prevent some audio devices from working.

Windows 11 received a security update earlier this month. As is often the case, Microsoft has discovered some issues with its monthly security update. While known issues are common, they can cause frustration for users affected by bugs and other problems. The most recent Windows 11 security update has four known issues that have been confirmed by Microsoft. The most notable issue is that some people may run into problems with audio devices.

The issue affecting audio devices is more likely to appear if you have a piece of hardware using a USB 1.0 audio driver. Affected systems will not be able to use those types of devices for audio playback. Microsoft is working on a fix for the bug. In the meantime, users can avoid the issue by not using an external DAC during the connection process. Plugging an audio device into a PC directly should get around the issue.

Windows 11 Build 26100.2894, which shipped on January 14 2025, also has an issue that prevents Arm devices from being able to download or play Roblox through the Microsoft Store. Those with Arm PCs can download Roblox through www.Roblox.com.

Microsoft shared a table breaking down all the known issues with the latest Windows 11 security update:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windows 11 Build 26100.2894: Known Issues Applies to Symptom Workaround All users We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com. All users Following the installation of the October 2024 security update, some customers report that the OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) service fails to start, preventing SSH connections. The service fails with no detailed logging, and manual intervention is required to run the sshd.exe process.This issue is affecting both enterprise, IOT, and education customers, with a limited number of devices impacted. Microsoft is investigating whether consumer customers using Home or Pro editions of Windows are affected. Customers can temporarily resolve the issue by updating permissions (ACLs) on the affected directories. Follow these steps:Open PowerShell as an Administrator.Update the permissions for C:\ProgramData\ssh and C:\ProgramData\ssh\logs to allow full control for SYSTEM and the Administrators group, while allowing read access for Authenticated Users. You can restrict read access to specific users or groups by modifying the permissions string if needed.Use the following commands to update the permissions:$directoryPath = "C:\ProgramData\ssh" $acl = Get-Acl -Path $directoryPath $sddlString = "O:BAD:PAI(A;OICI;FA;;;SY)(A;OICI;FA;;;BA)(A;OICI;0x1200a9;;;AU)" $securityDescriptor = New-Object System.Security.AccessControl.RawSecurityDescriptor $sddlString $acl.SetSecurityDescriptorSddlForm($securityDescriptor.GetSddlForm("All")) Set-Acl -Path $directoryPath -AclObject $aclRepeat the above steps for C:\ProgramData\ssh\logs.Microsoft is actively investigating the issue and will provide a resolution in an upcoming Windows update. Further communications will be provided when a resolution or additional workarounds are available. IT admins Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024. Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device. This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue. Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation.Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available. ​​​​​​​ All users After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver based DAC (Digital to Analog converter) in your audio setup. This issue might cause USB audio devices to stop working, preventing audio playback.DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters) are commonly used in scenarios where users need to improve the quality of their audio systems. A few scenarios where they are used are home audio systems, professional music studios and portable music players.Resulting from this issue, the Device Manager might display the error ‘This device cannot start. (Code 10) Insufficient system resources exist to complete the API’. Users can avoid this issue by avoiding the use of an external DAC in the connection process and directly plugging your audio device to your PC.We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Windows 11 Build 26100.2894 includes several security improvements that help protect your PC. Specifically, the update adds entries to the list of drivers that are considered at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. It's generally good policy to keep your PC up to date with the latest security update, but if your workflow is broken by the known issues in the build, you can roll back to a previous version of Windows 11.

Microsoft also outlines workarounds and ways to mitigate the known issues, so if you are only affected by one problem, it may be worth trying a workaround before uninstalling the most recent Windows 11 security update.