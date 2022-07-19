Windows Central Podcast #277: A New Cadence

This week, Dan and Zac report on the huge news that Microsoft is moving to a new development cycle for Windows. We can now expect a major new release every three years. They also talk about a partnership with Netflix, layoffs at Microsoft, and more.

Links:

Microsoft moves to new Windows development cycle with major release every three years, feature drops in between

Could Microsoft buy Netflix? At least one analyst seems to think so.

Windows 11 Build 22000.829 brings new notification option to Insiders in Release Preview Channel

Sponsors:

Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/wcp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.