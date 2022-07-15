Windows 11 Build 22000.829 brings new notification option to Insiders in Release Preview Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22000.829 recently shipped to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update adds the option to receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is turned on.

Several other fixes and improvements are in the update as well, including an option to update to a newer version of Windows 11 during the out-of-box experience.

Microsoft just rolled out Windows 11 Build 22000.829 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The update adds the ability to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is enabled. Users will also be presented with the option to update to a newer version of Windows 11 during the out-of-box experience when they first sign in.

The update also includes a number of fixes and improvements. Here's everything new in Build 22000.829, as listed by Microsoft: