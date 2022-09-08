Windows Central Podcast #282: Mildly Interesting
All we can do is hope
This week, we talk about the possibility of the Surface Pro and X lines merging and some new foldable PCs. How likely are they to become mainstream devices? There's also a lawsuit between Arm and Qualcomm, Surface Studio 3 accessory leaks, and more.
Links
- Microsoft News Roundup: Surface Pro and X lines merging, Surface Duo 2 out of stock, AMD Ryzen 7000, two foldable PCs, and more
- Microsoft to merge Surface Pro X ARM and Surface Pro 9 Intel versions under one product line
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold (UX9702) review: Unfolding an incredibly versatile laptop
- Lenovo’s new 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold is the most flexible, versatile Windows PC
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review: A 17" Laptop In A 12" Bag - YouTube
- Arm suing Qualcomm over alleged breach of licensing agreements, calls for destruction of Nuvia designs
- Leaked renders reveal refreshed Surface Keyboard and Surface Pen accessories for upcoming Surface Studio 3
- Lenovo’s new Glasses T1 are the coolest PC accessory I’ve seen that just makes sense
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.