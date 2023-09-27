Windows Subsystem for Android update ships with CER file support, an updated Chromium version, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft recently shipped a new preview update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, bumping it to version 2309. The update ships with the usual reliability and graphics improvements.

Additionally, it adds .cer file support, Chromium WebView version 117, Android 13 Platform Updates, and more. For those unfamiliar with .cer files, they are security files issued and generated by a certified authority. Moreover, they are designed to help a browser determine whether a website is secure.

You don't have to be part of the Windows Insider Program to use Windows Subsystem for Android in preview. While this update is relatively small, it affirms Microsoft's commitment to enhance and improve the user experience for Android apps on Windows 11.

Here are the release notes from GitHub for the latest version of Windows Subsystem for Android version 2309:

Platform reliability improvements

Updated Chromium WebView to version 117

Allow .cer files to be shared to Android

Graphics improvements

Android Geocoder APIs (Geocoder | Android Developers) provide valid data for all applications. Be sure to check the terms of use for using Bing Maps data. (Microsoft Software License Terms Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Android™ - Microsoft Support)

Android 13 Platform Updates

To get started with Windows Subsystem for Android, check out our detailed guide on how to install Android apps from outside the Amazon Appstore. It's also worth noting that you can sideload apps onto your PC easily with WSATools.