Windows Subsystem for Android updated for Insiders with 'huge change to networking'
By Sean Endicott published
The latest update for the Windows Subsystem for Android adds advanced networking capabilities for ARM PCs.
What you need to know
- Microsoft recently released an update to Insiders for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.
- The update brings support for advanced networking and improves the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app.
- The update is available now for all Windows Insiders in the United States.
Windows Insiders in the United States have a new update to grab for the Windows Subsystem for Android. The update brings the subsystem to version 2205.40000.14.0 and adds a couple of notable improvements. Microsoft added advanced networking capabilities with the update, which allow apps running on ARM PCs to access local network devices. There's also an improved settings app for the Windows Subsystem for Android.
"We’ve made a huge change to networking! We’re now introducing advanced networking, which enables app access to local network devices for ARM computers, allowing apps to take advantage of this functionality," explained Microsoft. "We’ve also enabled IPv6 and VPN connectivity, enhancing the networking functionalities of the subsystem."
Here's the complete changelog, as shared by Microsoft:
- Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM
- VM IP address removed from Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.
- Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing
- Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps
- Android May Kernel patches
- Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted
- Improve web browser launching
- Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving
- ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security
- Updated to Chromium WebView 101
- Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption
- Fixes for video playback
- AV1 Codec support
- Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity
- Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container
- Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows
There's just one known fix for the update. When using the Windows Subsystem for Android, some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
