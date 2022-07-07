Windows Subsystem for Android updated for Insiders with 'huge change to networking'

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released an update to Insiders for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.

The update brings support for advanced networking and improves the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app.

The update is available now for all Windows Insiders in the United States.

Windows Insiders in the United States have a new update to grab for the Windows Subsystem for Android. The update brings the subsystem to version 2205.40000.14.0 and adds a couple of notable improvements. Microsoft added advanced networking capabilities with the update, which allow apps running on ARM PCs to access local network devices. There's also an improved settings app for the Windows Subsystem for Android.

"We’ve made a huge change to networking! We’re now introducing advanced networking, which enables app access to local network devices for ARM computers, allowing apps to take advantage of this functionality," explained Microsoft. "We’ve also enabled IPv6 and VPN connectivity, enhancing the networking functionalities of the subsystem."

Here's the complete changelog, as shared by Microsoft:

Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM

VM IP address removed from Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.

Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing

Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps

Android May Kernel patches

Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted

Improve web browser launching

Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving

ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security

Updated to Chromium WebView 101

Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption

Fixes for video playback

AV1 Codec support

Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity

Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container

Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows

There's just one known fix for the update. When using the Windows Subsystem for Android, some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking.