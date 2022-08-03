Windows Subsystem for Linux version 0.65.1 rolls out to all Insider rings

What you need to know

The Windows Subsystem for Linux recently received an update to version 0.65.1.

The update will first roll out to Insiders in all rings and then will ship to everyone else at a later date.

WSL bumps to Linux kernel 5.15.57.1 with the update and Microsoft.WSLg jumps to version 1.0.4.1.

Microsoft just released an update to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) that brings it to version 0.65.1. The new version is available to all Windows Insiders, regardless of which ring they are in. Once the update has received positive feedback and is assessed for quality, it will become generally available.

Ben Hillis, manager of the Linux on Windows team at Microsoft, shared news about the update on Twitter. They also specified that all Insiders would receive this build.

Here's everything that's new in WSL version 0.65.1, as outlined on GitHub:

Improvements to localhost relay to have better performance and accurately report bind failures.

Use /dev/ptp0 to keep guest chock in sync with the host

to keep guest chock in sync with the host Improve the error message if the distro list can't be fetched and wire it to wsl.exe --list --online

Update Linux kernel to 5.15.57.1 Fix 9p filesystem regressions since the last v5.10 WSL2 kernel Enable support for the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) clock device Enable Retbleed mitigations in x86_64 builds Enable nftables and traffic control Enable VGEM driver

Update Microsoft.WSLg to version 1.0.41 WSLg: add default x11 bell sound WSLg: Update /etc/wsl.conf to set the default user to wslg WSLGd: add option to start weston under gdbserver WSLGd: simplify weston command line construction compositor: add wslgd-notify compositor: Stop trapping SIGINT compositor: load xwayland module last rdp: resize margin adjustment for MoveWindow/SnapArrange PDU rdpaudio: use pthread_cancel instead of pthread_kill xwayland: give Xwayland its own session xwayland: Don't track focus for override redirect windows



