Valheim for Xbox, PS4, PS5, & Game Pass: Everything we know

The viking-themed survival game Valheim on Steam has taken the PC gaming world by storm over the last few years, with fans falling in love with its massive open world maps, deep crafting and progression systems, enjoyable base building, and thrilling combat encounters. It was undoubtedly one of the best games of 2021, and over a year later, it still stands out as one of the best survival games ever made.

If you're a console player or a PC Game Pass subscriber, you're probably wondering when you'll be able to get in on the action. Here's a look at everything we know about the possibility of Valheim coming to consoles like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One devices, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as to Game Pass subscribers and Xbox Cloud Gaming users.

Is Valheim coming to Xbox?

Since Valheim is such a popular game, it would be well-received if the developers at Iron Gate Studio were actively working on bringing the game to consoles. Thankfully, we have good news to share for Xbox gamers: Valheim is officially coming to Xbox consoles in the near future, complete with all of the same awesome content that PC gamers have been enjoying since 2021.

Notably, Iron Gate Studio has confirmed that the Xbox version of Valheim will fully support crossplay with players using the Steam version of the game, as well as the upcoming Microsoft Store port on PC. It's unclear if Valheim will support cross-progression, though, which would potentially allow players to transfer their character's leveled stats, equipped gear, and game saves between each version of the game.

Could Valheim come to PlayStation in the future?

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

While Valheim is a console launch exclusive for Xbox, that doesn't mean that it will remain exclusive to Microsoft's console indefinitely. It's entirely possible that Iron Gate Studio and its partners at Piktiv and Fishlabs may port the game to PlayStation systems like the PS4 and PS5 in the future.

One possibility is that a port for PlayStation is indeed in the works, but due to Sony's stricter attitude towards Early Access games, Valheim may not release on its consoles until it leaves Early Access. Ultimately, we won't know more about the possibility of Valheim on PlayStation consoles until the game's developers comment on the matter.

Is Valheim coming to Game Pass?

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Subscribers to Microsoft's popular Game Pass service will be happy to know that, according to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Valheim will be available through the PC version of the service later in 2022. Additionally, when Valheim launches on Xbox, the game will also be part of the standard Xbox Game Pass library as well.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The current release date for Valheim on Xbox is early 2023, which likely means that the game will arrive on the console in late winter or early spring. There's no word of a release date for the game on PlayStation right now, but since Valheim will be a console launch exclusive when it drops on Xbox, it's not likely we'll see news about the game's release on Sony's consoles for quite some time.

If you don't want to wait for a console release and have a decent PC, we recommend giving Valheim a shot on its original platform. It's one of the best survival games for PC out there right now, and it's an absolute steal at just $20. If you do decide to pick the game up, make sure to check out our beginner's guide to your first days and beyond in Valheim.